Porsche adds to Taycan line-up with new GTS

The Taycan GTS is more powerful than ever

Porsche has expanded its electric Taycan range with the addition of a new GTS model.

Priced from £117,500 for the saloon and £118,300 for the Sport Turismo estate, the new GTS aims to slot between the lower-powered 4S and the range-topping Turbo models.

There’s more Race-Tex used inside the GTS

The GTS brings a total output of 690bhp when the car’s Launch Control function is engaged, which means that the Taycan will go from 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds – 0.4 seconds faster than the previous-generation GTS. Despite this, Porsche says that the GTS’ range has improved by over 74 miles to a total of 390 miles between trips to the plug.

The GTS-specific chassis includes adaptive suspension and Porsche’s Torque Vectoring Plus system for sharp cornering characteristics, and you can add rear-axle steering for additional low-speed agility at an additional cost.

The GTS gains specific exterior tweaks

The front motor of the GTS – which has a motor at both the front and rear of the car – can be disconnected ‘whenever tractional, driving dynamics and driving stability allow it’, helping to car to deliver better efficiency.

To differentiate it from the rest of the range, the GTS gains black or grey details across the exterior with newly designed front and rear aprons being finished in the former colour. All cars ride on 20-inch alloy wheels, too, though these can be upgraded to 21-inch versions as an optional extra.

Inside, the GTS gets a wider use of Race-Tex material than the standard Taycan, while all cars get adaptive sport seats as standard. The Taycan GTS logo is also applied to the instrument cluster, power meter and start graphic.