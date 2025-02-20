Pope Francis says 2025 is a ‘Jubilee Year of Hope’, but what does that mean?

Pope Francis, in his message for World Peace Day, has designated this year as a Jubilee Year of Hope. So what is this jubilee year, and what might it mean for us today in our fractured and tormented world?

The jubilee, or the ‘Lord’s year of favour’, has historic roots in the Judeo-Christian tradition. During the time of the prophets it was known as ‘the acceptable year’, the one-in-seven or 49 when all debts were forgiven and redistributed, prisoners freed and a sense of community restored.

However, the year was largely a dream rather than a reality for the Jewish people, but Jesus took that ancient dream and gave it new definition.

Beginning his public ministry, Luke tells us, Jesus stood before the congregation in the synagogue of his home town of Nazareth and read the text from the prophet Isaiah which declares: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me: he has sent me to bring good news to the poor, to proclaim freedom to captives and to the blind, new sight, to set the downtrodden free and proclaim the Lord’s Year of Favour” (Luke 4:18).

Those present that day knew a great deal about bad news. Their lives were full of it. They were used to news of hunger, the growing burden of taxes and the abusive activities of the occupying Roman soldiers.

Life in that far-flung part of the empire was no picnic. Many must painfully have felt the silence and even absence of God. It looked like an end time.

Interestingly, Jesus did not challenge that sensibility but instead taught how to live and be faithful in such a time.

We’re told that after he had read the scripture which those present had heard many times, he said something they had never heard before. He told them that these words were being fulfilled even as they listened. That certainly caught their attention.

Here was Mary and Joseph’s son who had grown up among them and been a member of their community for almost 30 years, telling them that that this message, foretold by the prophet hundreds of years earlier, was now being fulfilled in their hearing.

As became clear in the way he lived and taught, the ‘acceptable year’ would in future be a continuous, daily way of life resting on the principles of the Jubilee, a way of life of healing, forgiveness and reconciliation, and with this, an end to fear, exploitation and violence. The proclamation of such a jubilee was exciting.

The world excitement comes from the Latin word ‘exitare’ which means to move away rapidly. Jesus was inviting his listeners to move rapidly away from participation in or subjection to the bad news all around them.

His word was an excitement to create community – the pooling of sight – in a situation in which private blindness might seem more comforting. I find it interesting that the context in which the ‘good news’ was first announced was a situation of potential despair.

Pope Francis has certainly read well the signs and needs of the times in proclaiming a Jubilee Year of Hope. Our world is sorely in need of the mindset and values of the jubilee

The jubilee, with its roots in the Sabbath, has to do with the adventure of living as if the Messiah were already with us, as we try to believe. It is through this sense of wonder that we become guardians of life and opponents of those forces which are contemptuous of life and human dignity.

We also live in an end time. The comparison with those listeners in the synagogue in Nazareth is not far fetched. We no longer have to ask ourselves if we are approaching a state of emergency: we are in the midst of one here and now. Someone has said that we are an Easter people living in a Good Friday world.

The good news Isaiah expected and which Jesus announced in Nazareth, is news that gives us back our joy, our hope, and the ability to discern the presence of God in our war torn world.

Pope Francis has certainly read well the signs - and needs - of the times in proclaiming a Jubilee Year of Hope. Our world is sorely in need of the mindset and values of the jubilee.

Lent, which begins in just under two weeks, might be a particularly good time for reflecting on what this might mean for each of us. Traditionally, Lent is a time for giving up something – anything from chocolate to drink...

But maybe instead of giving up something we should look at disarming our hearts and changing our mindsets as Pope Francis suggests by ridding ourselves of feelings of anger, prejudice, judgement and revenge and seeking the path of non-violence in dealing with conflict situations.

So maybe we should make this Lent different by spring-cleaning the place where all these feelings begin: “The foul rag and bone shop of the heart” (WB Yeats).

However you travel this year, have a good Lent and a happy jubilee.

Fr Gerry McFlynn, a priest of Down and Connor, is based in London and works with the Irish Chaplaincy in Britain