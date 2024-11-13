Paul Mescal sports his suave 70s style alongside King at Gladiator 2 premiere

Paul Mescal showcased his laid back suit style on the red carpet

Irish actor Paul Mescal channelled suave sophistication in a loose-fitting black tux on the red carpet of the Gladiator 2 premiere in London.

The Normal People star wore high-waisted boxy suit trousers with a silk lapel suit jacket and an open collar white shirt.

Mescal, 28, finished the look with an undone white tie, giving a touch of his quintessential nonchalance.

Paul Mescal sported his signature laid back style (Ian West/PA)

Mescal’s cool, calm style has become his signature in recent months.

Frequently sporting a loose unbuttoned tuxedo, with an open collar and a distinct lack of neckwear, the star looks as though he’s just returned home from a red carpet as opposed to stepping onto one.

Both Mescal’s Sydney and Dublin Gladiator premieres shared this laid back style philosophy.

In Australia, the star wore a rust-coloured Gucci three-button tuxedo over an open collar light yellow tunic.

Mescal sported a similarly relaxed open tux in Australia (Alamy Stock Photo)

In Ireland, Mescal sported a monochromatic Gucci ensemble with a similar white neck tie hanging loosely around his neck. The Irish star frequently wears the Italian fashion label on red carpets, dressed by his stylist, Felicity Kay.

Mescal’s Irish premiere ensemble also featured an undone white tie (Alamy Stock Photo)

Mescal was joined on the London red carpet by his sister, Irish singer Nell Mescal, who wore a drop-waist cream sequin dress from Self-Portrait.

The 21-year-old singer finished the look with brown patent Mary-jane heels.

Nell Mescal wore a shimmering pure cream gown (Ian West/PA)

The Mescals were not the only stars to turn heads this evening. Co-star Pedro Pascal, 49, followed suit in loose fitting high-waisted trousers and a black open collar shirt with embroidered rose detailing on the lapels.

Pedro Pascal went all black in an open collar black shirt (Ian West/PA)

The Narcos actor opted for no blazer, bringing some heat to the chilly red carpet.

Pascal’s wife, Lux Pascal, 32, also showed some skin in a daring Stephan Rolland velvet cut out gown with emerald buckle detailing.

Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal attending the Royal Film Performance and world premiere of Gladiator II, in aid of the Film and TV Charity which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, central London. Picture date: Wednesday November 13, 2024. (Ian West/PA)

The Gladiator star assisted his wife with her dress’s long black train.

Pedro Pascal had to help his wife with her dress train (Ian West/PA)

Israeli actor and Paul Mescal’s on screen love interest, Yuval Gonen, 31, sported a white strapless corset gown with a cascading white neck scarf meeting the length of her dress.

Yuval Gonen wore a chiffon white gown (Ian West/PA)

Gonen showcased the corset’s intricate back lacing with a low-slicked pony tail. The star finished the look with a bronze eye and gold waterfall earrings, offering the perfect nod to the ‘Gladiator’ aesthetic.

Gonen showcased the back of her dress with a slicked up do (Ian West/PA)

Denzel Washington also took to the carpet in a classic slim-fitting black tux with black and white sneakers.

Unlike his co-stars, the 69-year-old actor sported a slim black tie in his ensemble.

Denzel Washingtonwas joined by his wife, Pauletta Washington (Ian West/PA)

Danish actor Connie Nielsen , 59, who starred also starred in the original Gladiator film, wore a sky blue chiffon gown.

The dress featured a high leg slit and cold shoulder detailing with romantic bell-ruffled sleeves.

Connie Nielsen wore a ruffled long-sleeve blue gown (Ian West/PA)

The film’s director Sir Ridley Scott, 86, stepped out in black tie in a double breasted black tuxedo with black leather loafers.

His wife, Costa Rican actor Giannina Facio, 69, wore a cobalt blue cowl neck gown with a black fur shawl and long leather opera gloves.

Giannina Facio and Ridley Scott sported classic black tie (Ian West/PA)

The highly anticipated sequel premiered in central London as a Royal Film Performance, an exclusive event that highlights the achievements of those working behind the scenes in the UK film and TV industry, which meant the King and various celebrities joined the film stars.

The King wore a black tuxedo and matching bow tie (Ian West/PA)

Irish actor and past co-star of Mescal, Andrew Scott, 48, wore the biggest knitwear trend of the season in a shimmering blue and charcoal argyle cardigan.

The Fleabag star finished the look with tapered suit trousers and a pair of Gucci loafers.

Andrew Scott kept it casual in a knitted cardigan and loafers (Ian West/PA)

Singer and TV presenter Myleene Klass, 46, channelled Christmas colours in a shimmering Galvan striped green slip dress, with a plunging sheer panel and low open back.

Myleene Klass wore a vibrant green sequin gown (Ian West/PA)

Irish singer Una Healy, 43, also sported sparkles in a Nadine Merabi shimmering gold dress with long sleeves, a high leg slit and plunging neckline.

Una Healey brought festive sparkles in a shimmering gold gown (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Katherine Ryan, 41, also wore Nadine Merabi, in a red velvet square necked mini dress with diamante detailing.