OpenTable names Belfast resturant in UK’s Top 100 for 2024

Husband and wife Jonny and Christina Taylor at their new restaurant Saga on the Malone Road. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

A popular Belfast eatery has been named amongst the top 100 Restaurants in the UK for 2024 by booking website OpenTable.

Saga Kitchen & Cellar on Malone Road was the only restaurant in Northern Ireland to make the prestigious list.

From fine dining restaurants to casual settings, OpenTable’s list is based on more than 900,000 diner reviews and metrics such as reservation demand and five-star ratings.

Saga is owned by husband-and-wife duo Jonny and Christina Taylor.

Situated on the site of their previous venture Blank the couple made the difficult decision to close their award-winning fine dining restaurant in April due to the ever-increasing financial strain that the hospitality sector is facing.

Speaking to The Irish News Ms Taylor said, “We’re really glad we took that gamble flipping Blank into Saga and stripping back our menu so we can offer quality food at bistro prices because it seems to be working.”

Specialising in combining local ingredients with global flavours Saga was recognised alongside establishments like Core by Co Antrim’s Clare Smyth, The Ledbury, and The Harwood Arms.

“We are really honoured and humbled to be on the list.

“There are some restaurants on it that are absolutely amazing, but we’re delighted to be representing Northern Ireland.

“It puts us back on the radar - not just Saga but Belfast and Northern Ireland in general.

“Things like this are so important for hospitality industry - people are still a bit hesitant to eat out especially on weeknights so hopefully this encourages people to come out and try Saga if they haven’t already.”