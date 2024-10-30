Life

New Volvo XC90 available with mild and plug-in hybrid powertrains

The Swedish firm’s flagship combustion SUV has received some heavy updates to keep it looking fresh.

The XC90 has been around since 2002. (Volvo)
By Cameron Richards

Volvo has announced pricing and specifications for its updated XC90 seven-seat SUV.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of two different powertrains. The first is an all-wheel-drive T8 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid that Volvo claims can do up to 44 miles on battery power alone – while the battery can be charged from empty to full in three hours. The engine produces 314bhp alongside a 147bhp electric motor to give a total power output of 449bhp. Acceleration stands at 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds. The second option is a mild-hybrid petrol engine that offers 253bhp and does 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds.

Prices start at £63,790. (Volvo)
In terms of trim levels, Volvo is offering the new XC90 in three different guises. The entry-level Core comes equipped with four-zone climate control, heated front, middle and outer-rear seats, 20-inch alloy wheels and an 11.2-inch touchscreen system with Google Built-in.

Move up to the Plus and it boasts adaptive dampers with electronic air suspension and a 13-speaker 600w Harman Kardon premium sound system.

The new XC90 will be available in three different trim levels. (Volvo)
The flagship Ultra adds features such as 21-inch alloy wheels, laminated glass, a 1400w Bowers and Wilkins 18-speaker audio system, rear privacy glass and massaging front seats.

Prices start at £63,790 for the mild-hybrid Core version and rise to £84,150 for the Ultra T8 plug-in hybrid with all-wheel-drive. Order books are open now with the first customers receiving their cars early next year.