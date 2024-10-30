New Volvo XC90 available with mild and plug-in hybrid powertrains

The XC90 has been around since 2002. (Volvo)

Volvo has announced pricing and specifications for its updated XC90 seven-seat SUV.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of two different powertrains. The first is an all-wheel-drive T8 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid that Volvo claims can do up to 44 miles on battery power alone – while the battery can be charged from empty to full in three hours. The engine produces 314bhp alongside a 147bhp electric motor to give a total power output of 449bhp. Acceleration stands at 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds. The second option is a mild-hybrid petrol engine that offers 253bhp and does 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds.

Prices start at £63,790. (Volvo)

In terms of trim levels, Volvo is offering the new XC90 in three different guises. The entry-level Core comes equipped with four-zone climate control, heated front, middle and outer-rear seats, 20-inch alloy wheels and an 11.2-inch touchscreen system with Google Built-in.

Move up to the Plus and it boasts adaptive dampers with electronic air suspension and a 13-speaker 600w Harman Kardon premium sound system.

The new XC90 will be available in three different trim levels. (Volvo)

The flagship Ultra adds features such as 21-inch alloy wheels, laminated glass, a 1400w Bowers and Wilkins 18-speaker audio system, rear privacy glass and massaging front seats.

Prices start at £63,790 for the mild-hybrid Core version and rise to £84,150 for the Ultra T8 plug-in hybrid with all-wheel-drive. Order books are open now with the first customers receiving their cars early next year.