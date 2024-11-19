New Renault 5 will cost under £23,000

The R5 will be one of the cheapest EVs on sale. (Renault)

Renault has revealed that its new R5 EV will cost less than £23,000 – making it one of the cheapest electric cars on sale.

It will be offered in three trim levels consisting of Evolution, Techno and Iconic and there will be two battery packs.

The former battery setup comes with a 40kWh unit with an electric motor that pumps out 120bhp and gives a claimed range of up to 190 miles. The latter comes with a 52kWh battery pack and electric motor that produces 147bhp and Renault says it has a range of up to 248 miles.

All cars come with a heat pump and vehicle-to-load as standard, which allows domestic appliances to be plugged into the car and then run off the vehicle’s battery.

The Evolution starts at £22,995 and features 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch central infotainment screen, rear parking sensors and a seven-inch digital driver’s display.

Move up to the Techno at £24,995 – or £26,995 – for the larger battery pack and it adds a rearview camera, a wireless phone charger, adaptive cruise control and Google Built-in.

The flagship Iconic comes in at £26,995 or £28,995 for the latter powertrain and it boasts a heated steering wheel with heated front seats, blind-spot warning and rear occupant safety alert.

Renault’s new R5 will be available to order from January 2025 with first deliveries expected to commence in the UK from the Spring.