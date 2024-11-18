New Mini Cooper Convertible production begins at Oxford plant

The Mini Convertible will be built at the Oxford plant for the first time since 2015. (Mini)

Mini has revealed that production of its Convertible has begun at its Oxford plant after a nine-year absence.

This latest model sits alongside the three and five-door hatchback variants and includes a revised exterior and an interior that features a variety of sustainable materials such as a 2D knitted dashboard.

Also, this latest Mini Convertible is offered with a choice of two petrol engines and two power guises – either a 165bhp or a 207bhp unit.

The Oxford plant built a total of 160,000 Mini Convertibles from 2004 to 2008 and a further 165,000 of the second-generation car that ran from 2009 to 2015.

The new model is priced from £26,200. (Mini) (Bernhard Filser)

Production for the third-generation moved to the VDL Nedcar factory in The Netherlands with over 150,000 produced – until production came to a close in 2023.

But, for this new fourth iteration, Mini has decided to use its home turf to produce this latest drop-top model.

Stefan Richmann, Head of Mini, said: “We are thrilled about the start of production of the Mini Convertible, which is now being produced again at the Oxford plant, the home of Mini.

“Unique in its class, the Mini Convertible offers unparalleled, brand-typical driving fun, combined with boundless freedom and great emotions. The iconic design combined with modern technology and connectivity makes this vehicle an unmatched open-air experience for customers.”

The new Mini Convertible is on sale now with prices starting from £26,200. Customer deliveries are expected to commence in early 2025.