New Mercedes CLA will come with hybrid and electric setups

The next generation of Mercedes CLA EV will come with 800V technology. (Mercedes)

The next-generation Mercedes CLA will offer a choice of hybrid and electric powertrains using 800V technology for ultra-rapid charging.

Even though the full production car has not been completely revealed yet, Mercedes has given a few heads up of some technical details and new technology featured inside.

Under the bonnet, the new CLA will be available with a new hybrid petrol engine that uses 48V technology combined with an electric transmission. The engine will be available in three different power outputs, including a 134bhp, 161bhp, or 187bhp unit. Its engine capacity, however, has yet to be revealed.

The hybrid version will come with a choice of three different power outputs. (Mercedes) (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati/Mercedes-Benz AG)

There will also be an electric model, which will feature a two-speed transmission and use design elements from the EQXX concept car. The EV version will use the firm’s new 800V technology and will allow DC rapid charging speeds of up to 320kW – which collates to 180 miles of range added in 10 minutes.

Inside, this new car will feature the firm’s new MBUX operating system which will include an AI virtual assistant. It will enable the car and driver to communicate with one another to provide information that the owner may want to know. Further details on this new interface are yet to be announced.

Ola Kallenius, chairman of the board of management at Mercedes-Benz, said: “With the CLA, we are ushering a new era at Mercedes-Benz. We will substantially elevate every aspect of what our customers can expect from a Mercedes in this segment. The modular platform allows for maximum flexibility: We can offer the CLA in both a state-of-the-art electric drivetrain version and a hybrid electrified combustion engine version. And our operating system, MB.OS, will make it into the most intelligent car we’ve ever built.”

The new CLA will be revealed early next year with prices and orders to follow.