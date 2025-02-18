New Black Badge Spectre becomes Rolls-Royce’s most powerful model

The new Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever

Rolls-Royce’s new Black Badge Spectre has become the most powerful model in the company’s history.

The electric model brings 650bhp and 1,075Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of just 4.1 seconds. Those power outputs represent a significant uplift on the 577bhp and 900Nm of torque that you’d get from the standard Spectre.

As with nearly all Rolls-Royce models, the Black Badge Spectre includes several additions which refer to the company’s past. One of the key additions to this latest model is a new Infinity Mode, which harks back to a special switch on the throttle of a Submarine Spitfire fighter plane. With it, pilots could unlock an extra burst of power when required – which is just what the new Infinity Mode button on the Spectre’s steering wheel does.

The Black Badge gets a specific ‘Infinity Mode’ for extra performance (Benedict Campbell)

Once pressed, the full output of the Spectre’s electric motors is accessed while the dials ahead of the driver change colour to reflect the switch in mode.

A new Spirited Mode is also included on the Black Badge Spectre, which provides a ‘burst of intense, instantaneous acceleration’, according to Rolls-Royce. It’s accessed when the driver fully depresses the brake and throttle together. Once this is done, the car will provide a visual alert that it is ready and, once the driver releases the brake, the Spectre will provide maximum torque and performance.

Rolls-Royce has also added extra weight to the Spectre’s steering for this dynamic new version, while the roll stabilisation has been adjusted to reduce body roll. The dampers, meanwhile, have been revised to stop the car from ‘squatting’ under heavy acceleration or braking.

Launched in a special ‘Vapour Violet’ colour, the Black Badge spectre also gets 23-inch five-spoke forged aluminium wheels. Similar to other Black Badge models, the Spectre sees its usual silver ‘brightwork’ finished in a more understated dark shade. This finish is applied to areas such as the grille surround, door handles and the bonnet-mounted Spirit of Ecstacy.

Rolls-Royce hasn’t released any pricing for the Black Badge Spectre, but it’s likely to attract a significant premium on the £333,175 price tag for the standard car.