Myths around home improvements debunked

Looking to DIY, renovate or refresh your home this year?

Getting started with home improvements can often feel daunting. You may be wondering… is it too expensive? Will it disrupt my daily life? Is it even worth the investment?

Along with the pitfalls of having to prep for builders on larger projects, these are just a few of the worries that might be holding you back.

Moreover, it’s keeping the costs down that hangs in the balance.

Here, we look at common myths around home improvements and speak to experts to see if they are true or not…

Myth-busting – a kitchen renovation is a major undertaking

Harriet Goodacre, style consultant and brand communications manager at Topps Tiles, says: “Wanting a whole brand new kitchen may be out of reach for the time being, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it your own space.

“I would advise homeowners to look at this room with a fresh pair of eyes, and see if there are some simple things you can do to revamp this space – and won’t make a big dent in your finances.”

For example, she says swapping out your kitchen tiles is an easy way to give this room a whole new look without investing in a major renovation.

“Or, you could consider adding tiles around the hearth of your fireplace, to add a new focal point that transforms your space – it’s a great way to give your home a new lease of life without spending a fortune.”

Myth-busting – installing a new floor comes with a hefty price tag

Whether it’s for the entrance hall, kitchen or living area, there are plenty of affordable options out there that allow you to get the look for less, says Goodacre.

“From natural stone effect porcelain tiles to luxury vinyl tiles that replicate the beautiful uniqueness and nature of wood, costing a fraction of the real thing but looking as timeless and stylish.”

“Another great quality to some of these products is they can be far more durable and need less maintenance over time,” she adds.

Myth-busting – a new bathroom means starting from scratch

“A bathroom renovation doesn’t need to be a big job,” highlights Emma Freeman, brand and communications manager for Hansgrohe UK.

“For example, hand showers can be simply unscrewed and replaced with an updated, sleeker model – one that may fit the more modern aesthetic you’re looking for.

“Updating brassware is another way to refresh your bathroom and bring in new finishes that reflect current trends – swapping your taps from chrome to a metallic or matte finish for example, is a simple job that will make a big impact.”

She continues: “Installing a new shower to tie in with your new taps needn’t be a big job either – it’s a good idea to ask your plumber what’s possible without causing disruption to your existing tiling.”

Myth-busting – decorative schemes are pricey

If you’re looking to freshen up your space, paint is a quick and relatively inexpensive way to do it, says Helen Shaw, director of marketing (International), Benjamin Moore.

“And often small paint projects that add a simple pop of colour can make the biggest difference.

“Try upcycling a tired piece of furniture with a lick of paint, or add colour to architectural features such as picture rails and cornices to create highlights and give your space a guaranteed boost.”

If you don’t have anything to upcycle or design details to touch up, she says painting a single wall or the ceiling is a perfect technique for creating zones or highlighting a specific area – for instance a bookshelf, skylight shaft, mantelpiece or display area.

“When it comes to paint makeovers, it’s tempting to veer towards paler shades, but the use of a dark shade will create drama and a sense of luxury and opulence,” suggests Shaw.

For the ultimate statement, she says to create an ultra-luxe, all-encompassing, floor to ceiling finish in one colour.

Myth-busting – curtains and blinds are purely for embellishment

As Chloe Dacosta, design manager at Blinds 2go points out: “An upgrade to your window dressings can feel like a home renovation in itself.

“But you’d be surprised how this can transform the whole look of your room – and for way less than you may expect.”

Blinds and curtains control the light that comes into your home, which often has a big effect on how it feels, underlines Dacosta. She says choosing light options such as sheers and voiles can flood your room with natural sunlight, and totally transform it.

“Whereas thicker thermal curtains and blackout blinds offer a cosier, more tranquil vibe – lighting is everything.

“With blinds and curtains being centred around the main light source in the room, all eyes will be on your window dressings.”

If you want to breathe a new lease of life into your home but not fork out for a full room renovation, she says window dressings can give you a fresh look, whilst still being tailored to your existing palette.

Furthermore, Dacosta says the beauty of window dressings is they can be purposefully neutral too, enough to make a statement whilst still being versatile enough to grow and adapt with your décor.

She says biophilic designs never go out of style, bringing the outside in.

“A chic way to bring a vibrant design into your home, whilst still remaining tactful enough to change with your décor – and all within a reasonable budget.”