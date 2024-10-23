Life

Morgan celebrates end of Plus Six production with limited-edition ‘Pinnacle’

Production of the most powerful current Morgan will end next year.

Just 30 examples of the Pinnacle will be created
By Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter

Morgan is calling time on its flagship Plus Six model with a limited-edition Pinnacle version.

Production of the Plus Six, which has acted as the range-topper for the Malvern-based firm, is set to finish early next year and ends a lineage which runs all the way back to the start of Plus 8 building in 1968.

However, to celebrate, Morgan is creating 30 examples of the Plus Six Pinnacle, which will also be the last ‘high-powered Morgan’ to feature the brand’s classic-looking design with a new flagship set to be unveiled next year.

A range of interior colourways will be available
Each Plus Six Pinnacle will be available to specify in one of three interior colourways – Fawn, Explore or Riviera – which have been created in partnership with material specialists Bridge of Weir. To contrast, there will be a range of exterior colours to choose from, though customers are free to bring their own sample shades and Morgan will match the car to it.

Throughout the Pinnacle you’ll find a range of high-quality materials, from the sheepskin carpets to special embroidery. Each car gets a special Pinnacle logo on the backrests of the seats, too.

Jonathan Wells, Chief Design Officer, Morgan Motor Company, said: “The cars we create are exhilarating to drive but also offer an escape, providing a comforting, relaxing, and engaging natural environment through the use of high-quality materials.

“This project has enabled us to build upon this. Plus Six Pinnacle represents a truly befitting conclusion to the Plus Six story, and the team and I have greatly enjoyed crafting this special edition to celebrate everything this model stands for.”

As with all Plus Six models, the Pinnacle is powered by a BMW-sourced 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged petrol engine with 335bhp, enabling a 0-60mph time of just over four seconds and a top speed of 166mph.

Just 30 examples of the Pinnacle are set to be created, with each costing from £96,995.