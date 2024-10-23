Morgan celebrates end of Plus Six production with limited-edition ‘Pinnacle’

Just 30 examples of the Pinnacle will be created

Morgan is calling time on its flagship Plus Six model with a limited-edition Pinnacle version.

Production of the Plus Six, which has acted as the range-topper for the Malvern-based firm, is set to finish early next year and ends a lineage which runs all the way back to the start of Plus 8 building in 1968.

However, to celebrate, Morgan is creating 30 examples of the Plus Six Pinnacle, which will also be the last ‘high-powered Morgan’ to feature the brand’s classic-looking design with a new flagship set to be unveiled next year.

A range of interior colourways will be available

Each Plus Six Pinnacle will be available to specify in one of three interior colourways – Fawn, Explore or Riviera – which have been created in partnership with material specialists Bridge of Weir. To contrast, there will be a range of exterior colours to choose from, though customers are free to bring their own sample shades and Morgan will match the car to it.

Throughout the Pinnacle you’ll find a range of high-quality materials, from the sheepskin carpets to special embroidery. Each car gets a special Pinnacle logo on the backrests of the seats, too.

Jonathan Wells, Chief Design Officer, Morgan Motor Company, said: “The cars we create are exhilarating to drive but also offer an escape, providing a comforting, relaxing, and engaging natural environment through the use of high-quality materials.

“This project has enabled us to build upon this. Plus Six Pinnacle represents a truly befitting conclusion to the Plus Six story, and the team and I have greatly enjoyed crafting this special edition to celebrate everything this model stands for.”

As with all Plus Six models, the Pinnacle is powered by a BMW-sourced 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged petrol engine with 335bhp, enabling a 0-60mph time of just over four seconds and a top speed of 166mph.

Just 30 examples of the Pinnacle are set to be created, with each costing from £96,995.