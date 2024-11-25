More than half of UK drivers aren’t worried about potential flooding from Storm Bert – survey

The UK this week got a battering from Storm Bert affecting certain parts of the UK. However, a total of 55 per cent of drivers still weren’t concerned of flooding in their areas according to a survey by breakdown service company AA.

A total of 11,329 responses from AA members between November 12 and November 19 2024 were asked their opinion on some of the potential risks caused by the storm.

In Wales, a total of 57 per cent of members were not concerned over potential flooding.

Out of the 11,000 members, 36 per cent said that they felt confident that there are sufficient flood defences to protect local roads while 23 per cent said they were confident that there are enough defences for rural roads, too. In addition, 49 per cent think it is main roads with the most defences and 51 per cent say A roads and motorways have adequate protection from flooding.

In comparison, the study also surveyed peoples’ views on flooding from a regional perspective and found that Northern Ireland had the highest percentage of members with the least concern at 63 per cent, followed by London at 62 per cent.

Meanwhile, 62 per cent of people in the survey say they are confident that there are adequate flood defences in place to protect homes.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “As we have seen across the weekend and today, flooding can cause serious damage and disruption. The randomness of torrential rainfall leading to flood damage perhaps leads people to hope against hope that they are not the next victims. However, particularly with driving, torrential rainfall can be dangerous wherever people travel, not just in areas prone to flooding.”