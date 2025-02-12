Mini increases its customisation options for model line-up

The Mini has increased is personalisation options for its Cooper, Convertible and Countryman. (Mini)

Mini has increased its range of options for its model line-up to help boost their appeal.

The Cooper, Convertible and Countryman will be available with a choice of nine exterior paint finishes including Smokey grey, British Racing green and Chili red.

The Cooper can now be optioned with a roof box to help increase its practicality, while the Convertible will now be available with a Union Jack design for its fabric roof.

The Countryman is Cooper S form has a maximum towing capacity of 2,000kg. (Mini)

All Countrymans now come with the choice of an electrically operated towbar, which can be used via a button located in the boot. The Countryman Cooper S has a maximum towing capacity of 2,000kg and the electric SE variant can tow up to 1,200kg.

Other updates include changes to the Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) located via the touchscreen system. It will include the option of a male voice and more accurate command requests.

Mini’s digital key will be updated too, allowing those who share their car with friends and family to add up to 18 keys for each vehicle. The digital key enables owners to share vehicle access with others to unlock, lock and start their car with their smartphone when the vehicle key isn’t present.

These updates will be made available to the Cooper, Convertible and the Countryman range on models built from March 1.