McLaren celebrates its F1 team’s ninth constructors championship win with Artura and 750S special editions

The Artura and 750S special editions will be limited to just nine examples each. (McLaren)

The Artura and 750S special editions will be limited to just nine examples each. (McLaren)

McLaren has revealed special edition variants of its Artura and 750S supercars to celebrate its F1 team’s ninth Constructors’ World Championship win.

Both cars will feature bespoke livery created by the McLaren Special Operations team– featuring Papaya Orange and Anthracite paintwork.

Both car will feature Papaya Orange and Anthracite paintwork. (McLaren)

The Artura will come with extended sill covers finished off in carbon fibre and will be signed by Formula One drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, along with a papaya 12 o’clock steering wheel marker.

The 750S will feature the same treatment externally and internally as the Artura with a few extras including a papaya strip on the edge of the front splitter, a papaya mirror stripe and a bespoke track record plaque.

Michael Leiters, CEO McLaren Automotive, said: “Just nine examples of the Artura and nine of the 750S MCL38 Celebration Edition cars will be produced, each proudly commemorating McLaren’s most recent championship victory as well as delivering the exhilarating and unbeatable driving experience inherent in our world-class supercars.”

Carbon fire extended sills are featured on the cars. (McLaren)

Both models’ engines remain the same as in the standard models with the Artura coming with a 3.0-litre V6 hybrid and the 750S equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8.

Prices of both cars are yet to be announced, but expect a premium over the standard prices which start at £189,200 for an Artura and £227,300 for a 750S.