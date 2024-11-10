Maya Jama pays homage to Liz Hurley at EMA Awards

Maya Jama channelled Elizabeth Hurley’s iconic, safety-pin dress at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) 2024 in Manchester.

The 30-year-old wore the dress 30 years after Hurley did in 1994, the same year the EMA Awards started in Berlin, Germany.

Maya Jama sported the risque dress 30 years after Hurley did (Ian West/PA)

The TV and radio host sported Hurley’s infamous Versace dress from 1994, when the actor walked the red carpet with Hugh Grant for a charity premiere of Grant’s film Four Weddings And A Funeral.

Liz Hurley’s ‘safety pin’ dress has gone down in fashion history (Michael Stephens/PA)

Other stars that left an impression on the EMA carpet included the evening’s host, Rita Ora, who wore a pluming peach feathered gown with sparkling silver platform boots.

Rita Ora went maximalist in a pluming feather gown (Ian West/PA)

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 34, sported the colour of the season in a head-to-toe burgundy suit and matching shirt. The Avengers star finished the look with an emerald and gold signet ring and gold chain bracelet.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson wore winter 2024’s colour of the season (Ian West/PA)

Stars were excited to return to the red carpet for the acclaimed award ceremony after it was cancelled last year, because of the Israel–Hamas war.

Actor Jodie Turner-Smith, 38, made a splash in a draping cobalt blue gown with ball gown gloves and a wide brimmed sloping hat. The Queen and Slim star accessorised with dazzling diamond rings over her gloves.

Jodie Turner-Smith stunned in a vibrant blue ensemble (Ian West/PA)

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes channelled suave Seventies style in flared suit trousers and an exaggerated open collar.

The 26-year-old star completed his look with a poppy pinned to his lapel to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

Shawn Mendes wore a poppy with his Seventies-inspired suit (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Katherine Ryan, 41, took to the carpet with her daughter Violet, 15, in sleek black and silver ensembles. Katherine wore a metallic and black divided gown with a plunging sheer panel and strappy silver heels.

Her teenage daughter, Violet, who features in Ryan’s reality show, Parental Guidance, wore a sparkling ankle-length gown with sheer fluted sleeves and velvet black ankle boots.

Katherine Ryan sported rich black and silver with her teenage daughter Violet (Ian West/PA)

American rapper Busta Rhymes, 52, brought the English pastoral to the carpet in a cow-print biker jacket and matching trousers. The rapper completed the look with cow-print sneakers and square sunglasses.

Busta Rhymes wore a friesian cow-print ensemble (Ian West/PA)

The Irish pop duo John and Edward Grimes, Jedward, also went all out for the award’s 30th year, sporting matching silver sequin suits with their iconic blond quiffs.