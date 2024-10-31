Lynette Fay: The Kneecap effect and why Irish should be taught in every school

Lynette is an award winning presenter and producer, working in television and radio. Hailing from Dungannon, Co Tyrone, she is a weekly columnist with The Irish News.

Oíche Shamhna – Halloween Night. As we celebrate the ancient pagan festival, today, the veil between this and the other world is at its thinnest...

On this day, 28 years ago, two other worlds collided as Teilifís na Gaeilge was launched. The Irish language would be front and centre of this new offering. TG4 has evolved and has championed coverage of Gaelic Games, traditional music, country music and specialises in documentaries which present a ‘súil eile’ – a different view – of life, of ourselves. Children’s programming is also a priority for the broadcaster.

The mission of TG4 has been to normalise the Irish language, that the audience see the language as something to value, to be proud of. Twenty-eight years later, I would argue that it has made huge progress in achieving this goal.

Since the late 19th century, cultural revival has come at us in waves. At that time, moves were made to restore a Gaelic ethos that was on the cusp of being lost forever, the value of which meant nothing to many.

Again in the late 60s, early 70s , a new energy was brought to traditional music- a flourishing which saw rock and roll influence folk music, resulting in Planxty, The Bothy Band, Clannad and more. Trad was cool, so was the language.

As a forty-something Gaeilgeoir, it feels like we are in the midst of a new wave cultural revival – but why does it feel different this time?

Gen Z have a pride and a confidence in the Irish language that is refreshing. Given the sensitive social and political background my generation grew up in, we felt the need to try and explain the language, the culture at every turn, and try and take those who didn’t get it with us, The new generation don’t feel the need to do that. This language is unapologetically theirs, and it has nothing to do with de-Anglicisation or any political leanings. They are curious, recognise that the language is all around them, and they see how much they benefit from this. Is this the Kneecap effect? B’fhéidir é.

There is no doubt about it. Kneecap are a phenomenon. Not all Gaeilgeoirí get it or want to buy what they’re selling, but mention their name, and listen to the conversation that ensues. Mo Chara, Moglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí are gifted performers and musicians. They are articulate - they must have taken part in a Gael Linn debating competition or two in their time. They just love the language and thanks to the platform afforded them by the film Kneecap, they have awakened a sleeping giant.

The Kneecap film is the latest commission from TG4 to have global effect. It might even surpass the success of An Cailín Ciúin, but in a way, its success has already been secured.

A friend posted on Instagram this week that two of her kids have been secretly learning Irish on Dualingo, because they have been so taken with Kneecap. These kids have been raised with no religious affiliation and attend a state school. They wonder why they don’t get a chance to learn the Irish language at school. That’s a fair question, isn’t it? In 2024, why is the Irish language not offered as an academic subject in state schools, in all schools in Northern Ireland?

Despite their label as ‘controversial rappers’, it would seem that Kneecap are tearing down traditional barriers which have been holding this place back and keeping it firmly in the dark ages.

Generations of Irish teachers have over-compensated for lack of resources, and have gone the extra mile - staying after school to take the drama group, choir, quiz team, debating team, all in an effort to encourage the next generation to recognise the value of the Irish language. I love Irish because of teachers who have done this. They know who they are.

And its thanks to those who kept trucking along in the background, on the down low that Kneecap, Lankum, The Mary Wallopers, Beoga, Huartan and more are now championing language, history, lore, and making music in a fresh contemporary way that is rich, popular and global. After all, Irish is one of the oldest living languages in the world, that deserves to be celebrated.

On this Oíche Shamhna, Adidas tracksuits, North Face tops, baseball caps and tricolour balaclavas will be in demand and trending on social media no doubt.

If Kneecap have aroused your interest in Irish, there’s a deep well to draw from which will never run dry. Fáilte chuig cóisir na nGael. Fáilte roimh chách.