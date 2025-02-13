Long-term report: The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 braves the cold

Winter is never the friendliest time for motorcyclists. Even here in the UK where temperatures don’t fall as far as some other parts of the world, getting out and about on two wheels requires determination, extra concentration and a whole lot of layers.

In hindsight, choosing to run a Royal Enfield Guerrilla over the winter months was always going to be a challenge. I was lucky enough to enjoy a reasonably balmy opening few weeks with Enfield’s latest single-cylinder motorcycle and, during that time, I managed to get a decent number of miles underneath the Guerrilla’s wheels.

But as winter came on, it became a more daunting prospect to get behind the bars. You can call me a fair-weather rider, but when there’s a threat of ice around I’m really not all that happy to get out on two wheels and, for many of the past few weeks, that’s been the case. Even here on the south coast of England, it has been very chilly and I’m just not keen on it, particularly when you can see patches of ice in the shadows on certain roads.

Upswept bars make the bike easy to ride

There have been some periods where I’ve managed to get out on the Guerrilla, however, and it has shown itself to be very reliable in colder temperatures. Even after having stood for a week or two, there hasn’t been the slightest grumble in starting, with the single-cylinder engine grumbling into life at the touch of a button. I still think this engine sounds superb and would probably be even more characterful with a different silencer on it.

Dressed with a resemblance to the Michelin man, I find that the Guerrilla remains a breeze to dart through more urban traffic while its six-speed manual gearbox means that it handles a cruise well, too. Naturally, a lack of screen means that I have been getting blasted by the icy wind, but if you were planning on Guerrilla ownership then there is an optional screen that I’d definitely recommend – particularly if you’re touring.

During my time with the Royal Enfield, I have noticed the appearance of a small amount of surface rust around the adjuster barrels for the brakes, though I’m sure that this would come off with a more thorough clean. Speaking of the brakes, the rear has started squeaking quite noticeably, too, but again I feel that a decent clean would lessen this at the very least. It’s a bit of a shame for what is a very new bike, mind you. The rest of the bike is doing well, despite the winter roads not being all that motorcycle-friendly.

The exhaust system is neatly integrated

I’ve linked my phone up to the Guerrilla’s on-board system, too, and that means I can relay turn-by-turn navigation instructions from my smartphone – and the Royal Enfield app – to the bike’s main display. It’s pretty intuitive, too, and gives you a countdown until your next turn. While much of the time I simply use Google Maps on my phone and attach it to the bike’s handlebars using a QuadLock mount, this in-house navigation is a far more streamlined way of doing it. It takes advantage of the large central display, too, which has some nicely clear graphics and plenty of trip information.

The striking paint scheme stands out

I’d like the toggle button – which allows you to select different readouts and information – to be a little more solid, though, as it can feel a little flimsy and difficult to use on the move, particularly when you’re wearing chunky winter riding gloves.

The Guerrilla will be heading back to Royal Enfield shortly and I’m very sad to see it go. While it might not have the out-and-out performance offered by some other motorbikes on sale today, what I appreciate about this lightweight model is how accessible it is and how easy it is to get along with. In fact, with a larger screen and heated grips, it could be a great winter warrior – though you still won’t get me out in sub-zero temperatures!