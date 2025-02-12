‘Like all other girls, I am caged. I am seen as a sheep grown only to be devoured’ - chilling reality of life under the Taliban as Belfast concert gives voice to the silenced women of Afghanistan

Alina Gawhary, a talented young artist from Afghanistan who is currently studying at Ulster University, pictured with Jasleen Kauz from Belfast intercultural peacebuilding charity Beyond Skin

“Silence is the enemy of change. We must speak up, even when it’s dangerous”.

These are the powerful words of Afghanistan born rapper and activist Sonita Alizadeh, who will be performing at a special concert in Belfast on International Women’s Day.

International and local artists will perform alongside musicians from the Ulster Orchestra in the Afghan Women Solidarity Concert, organised by intercultural peacebuilding organisation Beyond Skin.

The two concerts, at the orchestra’s new home in Townsend Street on March 8, aim to highlight and end oppression and violence against women and girls globally, and in particular in Afghanistan.

“It started out as a voice for Afghan women under gender apartheid and has quickly become a platform to end violence against all women and children,” says Jasleen Kaur, assistant programme director at Beyond Skin.

Between 2019 and 2024, 30 women and girls across Northern Ireland were tragically killed by men.

Banned from most work, education, speaking in public and even going for a walk in the park, women in Afghanistan are subjected to ever-worsening oppression.

Afghan rapper and activist, Sonita Alizadeh, will headline the Afghan Women Solidarity Concert in Belfast on March 8

Sonita Alizadeh was sold into child marriage at the age of 10. However, at the age of 16 she managed to escape when her viral music video, Daughters for Sale, helped her secure a scholarship to study in the United States.

The song’s powerful lyrics - “like all other girls, I am caged. I am seen as a sheep grown only to be devoured” - still resonated deeply in a world where girls for sale for marriage is a growing industry.

Since 2021, music and other forms of entertainment have been banned in Afghanistan by the Taliban, who have also burnt instruments.

Sonita’s music and advocacy work has influenced people around the globe and in holding this solidarity concert, she has thanked the people of Belfast for being “the leading light to ensure every girl has the right to choose her own future, free from violence and oppression”.

“Let’s sing to wake up the world,” adds the 28-year-old, whose memoir will be published in July this year and whose film, Sonita, is currently available on Prime Video.

Beyond Skin was set up in 2004 by Darren Ferguson in response to international headlines which described Northern Ireland as being the ‘racist capital of Europe’.

The charity has collaborated with 32 countries using music, arts and new media as a tool for cultural education and exchange with the aim of addressing issues of racism and sectarianism.

Like all other girls, I am caged. I am seen as a sheep grown only to be devoured... — Sonita Alizadeh, 'Daughters for Sale' performer

Belfast was recognised as a Unesco City of Music in 2021, and Beyond Skin believe the city has a “responsibility with that title” to use music as a catalyst to “raise awareness and put pressure on the UN and our political systems to do more for those in Afghanistan without a voice”.

“We are in contact daily with women there. They can’t even go outdoors without a male relative and now they are starting to board up windows because they don’t even want women to see daylight, or for men to see the women through their windows,” reports Jasleen.

The Taliban have also increased pressure on men in families to enforce restrictive rules against women.

The Taliban restricts Afghan women’s access to work, travel and healthcare if they are unmarried or do not have a male guardian (AP) (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

“We also want to highlight the mental health and trauma women are going through because they have no-one to speak for them. Surely the international community can’t sit still and let this go on,” appeals a passionate Jasleen, who came to Northern Ireland from India to complete her master’s in clinical health psychology at Queen’s University Belfast.

“I’m grateful I was raised in a household where women were treated important and equal. I can’t sleep at night knowing what my sisters are going through in Afghanistan. I really want to try and help them.”

Working with supporters on the ground, Beyond Skin’s support includes the safe export of art, painted mainly by women in Afghanistan, to Belfast. This is then sold locally and internationally with all the money sent back to the artists.

The women do this undercover, in fear of being discovered by the Taliban. One such artist whose paintings were burnt in her home city of Kabul is Alina Gawhary. She is currently living her “dream”, studying fine art at Ulster University.

“Through art, I express the importance of art and music that connects borders and cultures together no matter which background we came from,” says Alina, who after getting a safe passage to Bangladesh, moved to Belfast to study in November.

Alina’s journey wasn’t without huge challenges – she had a charity, over 200 donors and Ulster University behind her, and it still took three years to get her paperwork completed.

However, Alina’s story and other creatives who have fled oppression, do offer hope.

Zarifa Asghari expressed her freedom in her song Afghan Girl, which she recorded with Lurgan singer Eva Kearney, at the studio of Genesis music legend Peter Gabriel.

With the help of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Beyond Skin, Razieh Mirzaee started her own business, Razie Art. Last year she opened her own arts studio in Farranshane House, Antrim, and is sharing her love of art with local children through workshops.

Speaking to me via Zoom, she told how her parents fled Afghanistan to Iran.

Razieh Mirzaee is a talented Afghanistan artist living and working in Antrim

“I went to school in Iran, but I couldn’t go to university because I was an Afghan refugee. I always painted, but I didn’t think it was possible as a woman to be an artist,” she explains.

“The women in Afghanistan are being made invisible by the Taliban. They don’t have the right to speak or to a normal life that every human should have. There isn’t much freedom in Iran either. Women can’t have a good job, a credit card or go outside the home at night.

“I’m really happy here because I have freedom. I can work. I can do everything. I have a studio here and my own business here.”

Much of Raziah’s work is inspired by nature, though paintings of buildings and the surrounding of her adopted hometown of Antrim have also featured in her work.

Paintings of local buildings in Co Antrim, where Razieh Mirzaee has her own art studio and shop

As well as painting acrylic on canvas, she makes meditation necklaces and paints on small segments of wood and stone, some sourced from the beaches of north Antrim.

Razieh, together with local artist Mhairi McGhie, will be holding a free drop in art event for women exploring the theme of freedom at her studio in Farranshane House, Antrim on Thursday February 27 from 10-3pm. All abilities welcome.

“The people of Antrim are very kind and welcoming. I’m really lucky to live here,” smiles Raziah, who was a finalist in the 2024 Minorities Recognition Awards NI.

Razieh Mirzaee wearing a traditional Afghan costume feels privileged to be creating art and owning her own business in Northern Ireland

The Afghan Women Solidarity Concert will have two performances, at 4pm and 7pm, on March 8, following on from the Belfast International Women’s Day rally, organised by Reclaim the Agenda.

Other artists announced include Elaha Soroor, Zarifa Ashgar, Eve Kearney, Cayenne Ponchiona-Bailey supported by pianist Al MacSween, guiatrist Nolan Donnelly, Tabis player Shahbaz Hussain and rubab player Saphwat Simab.

A fringe programme from March 9-11 will include events with schools, youth organisations and businesses.

More information at beyondskin.net/iwd25. Donate via localgiving.org/donation/beyondskin