Latest Skoda Kodiaq gains performance vRS version

The vRS gains a number of style changes over the standard Kodiaq

Skoda has added a new vRS variant to its second-generation Kodiaq range.

The new vRS arrives with a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine with 261bhp – 20bhp more than the older performance Kodiaq – driving all four wheels for better traction in poor and slippery conditions.

Other performance upgrades include two-piston brake calipers on the front axle to bring improved stopping power, while ventilated discs can be found on all four wheels. All versions get a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard, too.

The vRS is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine (Škoda Auto)

A number of notable changes have been made to help differentiate the vRS from the rest of the Kodiaq range, too. There’s a gloss black finish for the grille, for instance, as well as gloss black on the wing mirrors, upper parts of the window frames and roof rails. The front bumper has been refinished with black elements and the Kodiaq name is spelt out in letters of the same colour, too.

All cars ride on 20-inch alloy wheels with a polished black finish, contrasting the red-painted brake calipers sitting behind them.

Sporty seats and a perforated materials are used inside (Škoda Auto)

Sitting at the top of the Kodiaq range, the vRS includes a high level of standard equipment including LED Matrix headlights with a cornering function and an animated ‘welcome’ effect when the car is unlocked. One of the key additions to the vRS model is Dynamic Chassis Control, which allows drivers to firm up or soften off the car depending on the driving situation.

Lounge-specification cars get electrically adjustable front seats finished in perforated microsuede and artificial leather and ambient lighting, while Suite-grade Kodiaq models see this upgraded to perforated leather, which covers the ventilated front seats and all other chairs in the car.

All versions get a 13-inch infotainment screen as standard, too, as well as a 10-inch virtual cockpit setup ahead of the driver. It’s expected that prices and further specifications for the Kodiaq vRS will be announced shortly.