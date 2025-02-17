Kia’s upcoming EV4 to broaden firm’s EV line-up

Kia has released a first look at its upcoming EV4 electric vehicle.

The Korean firm expects the new EV4 – which will be available in both hatchback and saloon layouts – to ‘broaden appeal’ of its electric line-up of cars where it will sit alongside existing EV3, EV6 and EV9 models.

Karim Habib, executive vice president and head of Kia Global Design, said: “The Kia EV4 is a clear reflection of our commitment to rethink mobility and expand the boundaries of what design can achieve. By offering both saloon and hatchback variants, we are bringing to our customers, the unique experience of modernity and practicality that defines the Kia EV family, in a way that suits their varied lifestyles and needs.”

The saloon gets a lower, sleeker design

The new car arrives to rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, MG4 and Nissan Leaf.

Kia has only revealed the exterior design of the EV4, leaving out technical details for now. However, the overall look of the EV4 follows on from existing Kia EVs while implementing new design touches.

With sculpted geometric character lines, low nose and long-tail silhouette, the Kia EV4 is an entirely new interpretation of electric vehicle design typology. Neither conventional nor expected, it stands out as a symbol of innovation. pic.twitter.com/thISgVEQhr — Kia Worldwide (@Kia_Worldwide) February 16, 2025

Hatchback models get black C-pillars and 19-inch alloy wheels, while a sharper rear-end design hints towards better boot accessibility. The saloon, in contrast, has a lower and sleeker design with a two-piece rear spoiler giving the whole car a more dynamic look. As with other Kia models, a GT-Line specification will be available on both cars, adding redesigned bumpers and triangular-motif 19-inch wheels.

Further design and technical details about the EV4 are set to be revealed on February 27.