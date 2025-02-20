Kia unveils its PV5 Passenger and Cargo electric vans

Kia has revealed the exterior design of its upcoming PV5 Passenger and Cargo electric vans.

The PV5 will be offered in several configurations, with further derivatives and conversions to follow.

The Passenger van features black wheel arch cladding and rocker panels to make it look reminiscent of the firm’s SUVs.

Designed for life and built for every purpose. With flexible seating, cutting-edge tech, and seamless connectivity,PV5 Passenger adapts to your multifaceted needs– whenever and wherever. The Kia PV5. Ground of Innovation.#Kia #PBV #PV5 #MovementThatInspires pic.twitter.com/3e9QXIYT0Z — Kia Worldwide (@Kia_Worldwide) February 19, 2025

At the front, the headlights are integrated into the A-pillars, there is a large window area, and is framed by black graphic glass surround. At the back, there is a single tailgate door and the D-pillar line extends its way around to the rear.

The PV5 Cargo van has a boxier profile, as well as featuring twin side-opening tailgate doors – helping to improve access and flexibility.

(Kia)

Karim Habib, head of Kia global design, said: “While the PV5 is offered in three different body styles to provide innovative solutions for a diverse range of customer needs, they all embody the same consistent design values inspired by Kia’s design philosophy, Opposites United.”

“Each model confidently expresses a solid, bold, futuristic character and a highly capable attitude.”

Further details on the PV5’s product offerings will be revealed at the upcoming Kia EV day, taking place in Tarragona, Spain, on February 24.