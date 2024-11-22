Kia tops EV9 line-up with sporty GT model

Kia has expanded its EV9 line-up with the introduction of a new range-topping GT model.

Following a similar theme to other electric models within the Korean firm’s range, the new EV9 GT brings a host of performance-focused revisions while retaining the standard car’s seven-seater practicality.

Unveiled at the LA Auto Show in California, the new GT brings ‘an estimated 501 horsepower’, according to Kia, which is delivered through a dual-motor setup with one positioned on each axle. As a result of this power output, the Kia EV9 GT is capable of a claimed 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds.

The interior of the GT gets sporty lime-green touches

Kia has also equipped the GT with an electronically controlled suspension system that can be adjusted via the car’s driving mode. For example, when put into a sportier setting the suspension will firm up, providing more support through high-speed cornering. This is combined with larger front brakes – compared with the standard EV9 – to make the SUV more capable overall.

As with the standard EV9, the GT receives 800-volt fast-charging capability which means it can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in 25 minutes when connected to a suitably rapid charger. However, the brand hasn’t stated what range the GT is capable of – though it’s likely to be less than the 316 miles you get from the next-most-powerful version of the EV9.

A dual electric motor setup gives the GT a lot of performance

Similar to sister company Hyundai and its sporty Ioniq 5 N, the new EV9 GT will be available with ‘Virtual Gear Shift’ which uses software to recreate the feeling of a traditional automatic transmission, creating noticeable ‘shifts’ for a more ‘usual’ driving experience. These ‘gears’ can also be controlled via the paddles mounted to the steering wheel for greater driver involvement.

Prices for the new Kia EV9 GT are yet to be announced, but expect it to be more than the £76,025 that you’ll pay for a current GT-Line S-specification car.