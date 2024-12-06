Kate sports festive bow ensemble at Christmas carol service

The Princess of Wales wore a festive ensemble to the Christmas carol service

The Princess of Wales sported festive colours in British designers at the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Kate, 42, wore a red long-line Alexander McQueen double-breasted coat, with pointed black suede boots and a festive velvet black bow.

The coat has been wore by Kate multiple times before and was designed by her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton, who is now the creative director of Givenchy.

Kate wore a bold red with accents of black (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Princess accessorised the look with a pair of Mulberry pearl and gold plated earrings, her much-beloved Halcyon Days salamander gold bangle and her sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Kate appeared to wear her red tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead, which she first wore back in 2018, with a black turtleneck, underneath the coat.

The Princess of Wales re-wore her favourite designers (James Manning/PA)

Kate’s annual Christmas carol service, which she hosts in honour of those supporting children during their early development, is being filmed and will air on ITV and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

This is the first time that the princess has broken up her outfit with different colours at the service.

Last year Kate wore an all-white ensemble in a calf-grazing white coat by Chris Kerr, a bespoke tailor in Savile Row, and matching crew neck jumper. The princess sported a pair of high-waisted Holland Cooper trousers fastened with a double button closure, whilst keeping the accessories to a minimum.

The Princess wore an all-white ensemble for her 2023 Christmas Carol service (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate carried a petite Mosaic bag from Scottish brand Strathberry, which retails for £475, and a pair of dangly Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, with two white Alhambras on each ear.

Kate wore the popular Van Cleef drop earrings last year (Chris Jackson/PA)

The princess’ monochromatic looks are a recurring theme in her wardrobe as of late, wearing the colour of the season in an all-burgundy coat and hat for the Qatar state visit on 3rd December.

Kate wore an all-burgundy look at the Qatar state visit – an homage to the country’s flag (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Princess of Wales was joined by her husband, The Prince of Wales, and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the carol service.

Kate was joined by her husband, Prince William and her children (James Manning/PA)

Celebrity guests in attendance included singers Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith, and a host of stars including actors Richard E Grant, Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, Sophie Okonedo, nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film Hotel Rwanda, and Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty.