JLo channels Princess Diana in Dior at London premiere of Unstoppable

Jennifer Lopez channelled suave British style at the London premiere of Unstoppable

Jennifer Lopez sports quintessentially British style on the red carpet of her latest film, ‘Unstoppable’, in central London.

The 55-year-old actor took to the premiere in head-to-toe Dior, wearing a white double-breasted overcoat, black polo neck and matching bucket hat.

Jennifer Lopez during the photocall for Unstoppable, at 55 Broadway, central London. Picture date: Thursday November 7, 2024. (Ian West/PA)

Lopez finished the look with a small black Lady Dior bag with gunmetal hardware, which takes its name from the late Princess of Wales.

In true Lopez fashion, the star brought an edge to the outfit in backless, strappy knee-high boots in black patent calfskin.

The choice of bag was undoubtedly an homage to her habitat – sporting the same colour and design that Diana frequently carried around London.

Introduced in 1995 by Dior, the Lady Dior was a signature piece of the Princess’ ensembles, and has remained one of the French fashion house’s perennial designs.

Diana wore a black Lady Dior bag on several London public appearances

Lopez’s chic and sophisticated style seems to be a product of her surroundings.

The star wore a white turtle-neck Magda Butrym midi-dress with white Christian Louboutin pointed pumps and a Tyler Ellis pearl-white marbled Perry clutch at the film’s first London screening.

Lopez wore all-white monochrome on the first evening of her London film premiere (Ian West/PA)

Her pared-back and monochromatic approach conveys a new calm and confident era of fashion for Lopez.

The actor’s clean lines and unfussy tailoring harks back to the sharply composed looks of Diana, such as her iconic ‘revenge dress’, which she paired with black pumps and white pearls.

Diana wore a monochrome ensemble after the televised admission of Prince Charles confessing his affair (Alamy Stock Photo)

This is the Marry Me actor’s first film since filing for divorce from her husband, actor Ben Affleck, in August of this year.

‘Unstoppable’ is a biopic of the American wrestler, Anthony Robles, who won the 2011 NCAA individual wrestling national championship despite being born with only one leg.

Set for a UK cinema release on December 6, JLo’s winter-themed ensemble perfectly sets the tone for the film’s seasonal debut.