Jeep’s Avenger 4xe goes on sale alongside new North Face Edition

Jeep’s new Avenger 4xe and a limited-edition North Face Edition of the hybrid SUV have now gone on sale in the UK.

Both versions feature a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine alongside two electric motors which gives a combined power output of 194bhp. Acceleration stands at 0-60mph in 9.3 seconds and the car can go to a top speed of 120mph. All models come equipped with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Avenger is the smallest vehicle in the firm’s line-up. (Jeep) (AFPH)

The 4xe features redesigned front fog lights, roof rails and a rear tow hook which helps improve its practicality. Both front and rear bumpers feature anti-scratch paint to help keep the car looking fresh while 17-inch black alloy wheels beef up the exterior design. New LED reflector headlights and silver skid plates add to the look. For an added cost, drivers can also opt for some bonnet stickers to give the car an even bolder appearance.

Inside, the new Avenger 4xe features a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. There is a black headlining, silver accents on the dashboard and the standard 4xe car comes with seats that have a washable and durable material to make life easier for those muddy adventures.

The North Face Edition includes gold accents and a silhouette of Mont Blanc on the dashboard. (Jeep) (AFPH)

The North Face Edition comes equipped with a North Face Explore Pack which includes a tent, duffle bag and wattle bottle. With only 4,806 units being built, the cars also come with their own unique numbered plaque under the Avenger logo. Plus, there are Summit Gold accents found throughout the interior, exterior and even on the wheels of the car. The floor mats have 3D mountain ranges on them, while the dashboard features a silhouette of Mont Blanc.

Eric Laforge, head of Jeep brand in Europe, said: “The Jeep Avenger 4xe and North Face Edition represent our goal of combining advanced technology with the adventurous spirit of Jeep. We are proud to introduce a model that not only delivers on performance and sustainability but also sets a new standard for versatility and style.”

Prices start at £30,999 for the standard 4xe and rise to £34,999 for the North Face Edition. Order books are open now with deliveries expected to commence in early next year.