Is casual smoking really bad for you? As experts warn of risks

Researchers have issued a warning about the dangers of casual smoking, as a study found that non-daily smokers in England are less likely to be motivated to quit.

The study, which was published in BMC Medicine, analysed data from 353,711 adults in England between November 2006 and April 2024, and found that the proportion of casual smokers increased from 11% to 27.2%.

In addition, between 2021 and 2024 the proportion of non-daily smokers who said they were highly motivated to quit within three months also fell from 30.8% to 21%.

But what are the reasons behind casual smoking? And does it pose a risk to our health?

What causes people to engage in casual smoking?

“From speaking to people on our Quit Support forum, and also those who have been diagnosed with lung cancer, people start smoking for all sorts of reasons,” explains Paula Chadwick, chief executive of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. “They tend to start as teenagers, so peer pressure is a big factor, as well as family history.

“People can be more likely to smoke if they regularly see family members smoke.”

Stress and anxiety can play a part too.

“I believe there was an increase in younger people starting to smoke during the pandemic and anxiety was cited as one of the main reasons,” adds Chadwick.

Can casual smokers get addicted to nicotine?

“It’s absolutely possible for casual smokers to get addicted to nicotine,” says Dr Johannes Uys, GP working at Broadgate General Practice in London. “Even if you’re just smoking occasionally, your body can still crave nicotine, and over time, that can lead to more frequent use.

“It’s important to recognise that addiction doesn’t only happen to heavy smokers, as casual smoking can pave the way for developing a dependency.”

What are the health risks of casual smoking?

“People who smoke socially tend to believe the health implications are lower than heavy smokers, but they are still increasing their risk of many health conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease and, of course, lung cancer,” clarifies Chadwick.

Uys explains: “Even if you’re not smoking heavily, you’re still exposing your body to harmful chemicals. Over time, it can lead to lung issues, reduced lung function, and an increased risk of heart disease.

“You might not feel the effects immediately, but they can creep up on you. Plus, casual smoking can weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to respiratory infections.”

Casual smoking can also have a damaging impact on your oral health.

“Smoking reduces blood flow to the gums, which can lead to gum disease and inflammation over time,” explains Dr Rizwan Mahmood, dentist at Ruh Dental. “The chemicals in cigarettes also contribute to plaque buildup and make it harder for your body to fight off infections, leaving your gums more vulnerable.

“The toxins in tobacco can damage your gums, increase your risk of gum disease, and lead to long-term problems, like tooth decay and oral cancer.”

Can you offset risks by being healthy in other areas of life?

“While being healthy in other areas – like eating well and exercising – can help mitigate some risks, it doesn’t completely erase the dangers of smoking,” says Uys. “Your body still has to deal with the toxins from cigarettes, and those can have lasting effects.”

What advice would you give someone looking to give up casual smoking?

If you’re trying to give up casual smoking, take it step by step.

“Start by identifying what triggers your desire to smoke,” recommends Uys. “Maybe it’s being at a party or having a drink in hand. Go into those situations with the mindset that you’re going to smoke less or not at all.

“This can help to mentally prepare yourself before you arrive, thinking about how you’ll handle those moments when the urge hits.”

Having a support network to turn to throughout your quitting journey will also increase your chance of success.

“Surround yourself with supportive friends who understand your goals, as they can encourage you to stick to your plan,” advises Uys. “And remember, the NHS offers resources for anyone looking to quit, including casual smokers, so don’t hesitate to reach out for support.

“They offer a range of support options, including quit-smoking programmes, advice, and sometimes even medications to help you kick the habit.”