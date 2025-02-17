History and meaning of Irish place-name of Co Fermanagh village explained

There is huge interest in Irish place-names because the Anglicised versions that we know today hide and obfuscate the meanings inherent in them.

And, even in the six northern counties, there are a lot of place-names!

The UK Arts and Humanities Research Board funded the trawling of historical sources and the gathering of evidence for all of (what is now) Northern Ireland from 1999-2004; this yielded a corpus of over 130,000 historical references to local places stretching over two millennia, and abstracted from thousands of sources together with relevant geographical data.

However, native Irish language place-names are complicated things with a mixture of history, mythology, culture, religion, topography and more entwined in their meaning.

A shining example of this is to be found in a new pamphlet written by Fr Joe McVeigh who, some years ago, wrote a pamphlet about the Irish origins of the place-names in his home parish of Cúl Maine in north Fermanagh.

In it, Fr McVeigh writes: “When it came to the Irish origin of Ederney, I went along with the explanation offered by the late Fr Peadar Livingstone, author of The Fermanagh Story. He supposed that the anglicised name derived from the Irish word Eadarnaidh meaning ‘the place of an ambush’.

“Since the village was built at a crossroads this explanation seemed plausible – at the time.

“However, in light of the publication of a book in 2018, Tiarnach of Clones by Bishop Seosamh Ó Dufaigh, I have had to revise my earlier explanation.

“I now accept that the name Ederney has nothing to do with an ambush and is clearly another place-name connected to the cult of Saint Tiarnach.”

Joe then takes us on a fantastic journey through history and culture with the help of Bishop Ó Dufaigh and historian Brian Mac Domhnaill, connecting the place-names of north Fermanagh with their Christian heritage.

Ederney and the Cult of Saint Tiarnach by Joe McVeigh is available at £3 from Fr Mc-Manus in St Joseph’s Church in Ederney or from St Michael’s bookshop in Enniskillen.