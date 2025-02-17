An Irish language guide to weather, rain and thunder showers

Eskimos have a million words for snow but the Irish have a trillion words for rain (exaggeration alert) whether they love it or hate it.

“Rain, rain, go away, this is Mammy’s washing day” was what we could sing as young children hoping the grey skies would disappear and the liquid sunshine would disappear for ever.

According to Discovering Ireland, the average number of wet days ranges from about 150 days a year along the east and south-east coasts, to about 225 days a year in parts of the west.

But we do have a lot of words for the wet stuff in Irish.

Boglach is the Irish for wet weather and you would say, for example, “Tá an boglach ann arís,” when the rain comes after a short period of dry weather.

Fearthainn – rain is most common work in Ulster Irish for rain and you would say Tá sé ag cur fearthainne – it is raining or just tá sé ag cur.”

There are people who can tell what way the weather is going to turn by looking at for g spawn and other signs in nature and they might say “Cuirfidh sé braon roimh i bhfad,” – it’s going to rain soon.

And before you can say Michael Fish, tá deora fearthainne ag titim – there are raindrops falling.

“Tá cuma na fearthainne air,” means it looks like it’s going to rain, a sentence not far from everyone’s lips at this time of year.

Cith is a short burst of rain, a shower, the kind of rain that is inextricably linked with April.

Cith‘s dealán is a famous collection of short stories by the Donegal writer Séamus Ó Grianna and it means showers and sunny periods.

Sometimes, rain that is as fine and as thick that it is like a mist and in Irish we call that ceobrán and in English, that’s drizzle.

It’s a pain because it can soak you to the skin but the Bluffer likes the quote from Haitian novelist Edwidge Danticat who wrote that: “Love is like the rain. It comes in a drizzle sometimes. Then it starts pouring and if you’re not careful it will drown you.”

But, after that romantic interlude, back to precipitation.

A shower that is fairly heavy but which doesn’t last a long time is called a sprais and it’s the kind of downpour you get when you are on holidays but which dries up as soon as it comes down.

Here in Ireland we do proper weather.

Showers that come with huge black clouds and thunder are called bailceanna.

“Dhéanfaidh sé bailc” is what an amateur meteorologist would say if the bright living room turns into a medieval dungeon as the sky turns black.

While fearthainn is the word for rain and fearthainn throm is heavy rain, we have one word for that and it is báisteach.

Different cultures have different ways of describing heavy weather.

For Brazilians “It’s raining pocket knives” or “It’s raining frogs’ beards; for the Japanese, “Earth and sand are falling and for the Anglo-sphere, it’s raining cats and dogs.

For Gaeilgeoirí, it’s “Tá sé ag cur de dhíon is de dheora.”

Now rain gets a very bad press but the Bluffer loves a good walk in a forest or on a mountain when it is raining, imitating Gene Kelly and swinging around an ash tree singing to himself. Try it!