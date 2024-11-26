Irish county named one of Europe’s best places to go by Condé Nast

An Irish county has been named as one of the top places to visit in Europe in Condé Nast’s 2025 Traveller’s list.

Featuring spots like Arrábida Natural Park in Portugal, the Faroe Islands and the Athens Riviera in Greece the Banner county also gets a mention.

Known for the Cliffs of Moher and its All-Ireland winning hurlers, Co Clare was described as “an inspiring example of ecotourism.”

Compiled by Condé Nast editors with help from “expert contributors from all four corners of the globe” the list features spots that are “making waves on the continent right now”.

The team describe these 11 destinations as “worthy of your precious annual leave and hard-earned spending money”. Claiming they are “on the up” and “deserving of your time and attention next year”.

Honourable mentions went to marine biologist Cormac McGinley’s leave-no-trace fossil discovery walking tours, the Michelin-starred Homestead Cottage in Doolin and The Common Knowledge Centre - a non-profit social enterprise in the Burren where guests can camp, stay in lodges and learn crafts like dry-stone wall building and furniture-making.

The Burren National Park was also commended for its “lunar-like landscape” and the Armada Hotel, which was the first hotel in Ireland to receive B Corp status for its environmental and social responsibility efforts also recieved a nod.

Additionally “luxury eco hideaway” Gregans Castle, which one hosted J.R.R Tolkien, was also name checked and credited for donating a plot of land to the Burren Pine Project to help restore a lost tree species to Ireland’s native flora.

This isn’t the first time Co Clare has featured on a global travel list as in 2021 the Burren Ecotourism Network was named among Lonley Planet’s top visit. Clearly living up to its reputation as a place where you’re “never far from a toe-tapping céilí and the craic,” as Condé Nast described.