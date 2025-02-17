Inside Co Down family home on the market for £475,000

12 Tollymore Road, Newcastle, County Down, BT33 0JL
For sale with: Simon Brien
Key Features
Located in one of the most sought after areas of Newcastle this Co Down family home is currently on the market for £475,000.
The accommodation is well presented throughout and provides a pleasant layout of four double bedrooms, living room, open plan kitchen/living/dining, family bathroom and additional shower room.
Externally the property is positioned on an elevated site with beautiful gardens and enjoys a high degree of privacy to the rear.
A detached garage with rear utility room and generous driveway parking further compliments the property.
Location
Newcastle town centre has an abundance of local amenities, excellent schooling, restaurants, cafes and one of the world’s finest golf courses at Royal Co Down.
Costs
Rates: £2,137.96 pa
Typical Mortgage: £1,914.65 per month, £95,000 (20%) deposit (30-year term)
Pros
Situated in a popular and convenient area the property is finished to a high standard with good attention to detail.
The open plan layout also allows for more natural light, provides better flexibilty to rearrange furniture or add in accessories and can serve as a multifunctional space whether it be a family room, home office or entertainment space.
For further information contact Simon Brien of Simon Brien Residential on 02890 668888 or via email sbrien@simonbrien.com.