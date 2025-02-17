Inside Co Down family home on the market for £475,000

A detached garage with rear utility room and generous driveway parking further compliments the property. PICTURE: SIMON BRIEN/PHANTOM

12 Tollymore Road, Newcastle, County Down, BT33 0JL

For sale with: Simon Brien

Key Features

Located in one of the most sought after areas of Newcastle this Co Down family home is currently on the market for £475,000.

The accommodation is well presented throughout and provides a pleasant layout of four double bedrooms, living room, open plan kitchen/living/dining, family bathroom and additional shower room.

Externally the property is positioned on an elevated site with beautiful gardens and enjoys a high degree of privacy to the rear.

A detached garage with rear utility room and generous driveway parking further compliments the property.

Located in a popular and convenient area the property is finished to a high standard with good attention to detail. PICTURE: SIMON BRIEN/PHANTOM

The open plan layout also allows for more natural light, provides better flexibilty to rearrange furniture or add in accessories and can serve as a multifunctional space whether it be a family room, home office or entertainment space. PICTURE: SIMON BRIEN/PHANTOM

The accommodation is well presented throughout and provides a pleasant layout of four double bedrooms, living room, open plan kitchen/living/dining, family bathroom and additional shower room. PICTURE: SIMON BRIEN/PHANTOM

Newcastle town centre has an abundance of local amenities, excellent schooling, restaurants, cafes and one of the world’s finest golf courses at Royal Co Down. PICTURE: SIMON BRIEN/PHANTOM

Location

Newcastle town centre has an abundance of local amenities, excellent schooling, restaurants, cafes and one of the world’s finest golf courses at Royal Co Down.

The size and location of the property makes it an ideal spot to raise a family. PICTURE: SIMON BRIEN/PHANTOM

The property boasts four double bedrooms. PICTURE: SIMON BRIEN/PHANTOM

Costs

Rates: £2,137.96 pa

Typical Mortgage: £1,914.65 per month, £95,000 (20%) deposit (30-year term)

Situated in one of the most sought after areas of Newcastle this Co Down family home is currently on the market for £475,000. PICTURE: SIMON BRIEN/PHANTOM

A typical mortgage would be roughly around £1,914.65 per month. PICTURE: SIMON BRIEN/PHANTOM

Pros

Situated in a popular and convenient area the property is finished to a high standard with good attention to detail.

The open plan layout also allows for more natural light, provides better flexibilty to rearrange furniture or add in accessories and can serve as a multifunctional space whether it be a family room, home office or entertainment space.

Externally the property is positioned on an elevated site with beautiful gardens and enjoys a high degree of privacy to the rear. PICTURE: SIMON BRIEN/PHANTOM

For further information contact Simon Brien of Simon Brien Residential on 02890 668888 or via email sbrien@simonbrien.com.