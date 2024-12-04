I’m a dog owner and Queen’s University’s study confirms a phenomenon we’ve all experienced

Queen’s University has conducted a research study which has revealed that your stress levels may affect those of your dog. I think most owners are probably already aware of this phenomenon but it’s good to know that this research underpins our own experience.

My dog is very sensitive to changes in his environment and there are two scenarios in particular which trigger his anxiety – a visit to the groomers or a visit to the vets. As an owner I struggle with subjecting him to either, but unfortunately both are a necessary evil. He has the sort of coat which must be clipped on a regular basis and, aside from any problems or illnesses, an annual visit to the vets is essential for his booster injections.

In both situations, he will start to whine and shiver several miles away from the intended destination. I thought perhaps he recognised the route or the smells (as both are very rural and not regular car trips).

However, according to the Queen’s study, changes in an owner’s heart rate (HR) can predict changes in their dog’s HR suggesting they will look to you “for cues to inform their reactions to a situation”.

Therefore, it is probably the signals I am giving off that he is picking up on. I tend to over-reassure him and, inadvertently, clearly show signs of stress and tension in both my voice and demeanour.

The study has suggested it is important to provide canines “with time to acclimatise to novel settings” because their “heart rates decrease as they adjust to new environments.”

So a basic mantra seems to be ‘reduced owner fret equals a less stressed pet’…