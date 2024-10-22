‘If you’ve ever thought about fostering or kinship care, don’t wait’ - UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler has opened up about his experience as a foster parent as part of this year’s Parenting Week.

Speaking to charity Parenting Focus Mr Butler, who has two birth children and spent 16 years providing emergency foster care, described the experience as “incredible”.

“We weren’t full-time foster carers, but we provided emergency and respite care during some of the most crucial moments in a child’s life,” said the Lagan Valley MLA.

Read more: Increasing number of children on Child Protection Register

“Watching children thrive in even a short period was remarkable. One of the first children we cared for, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, came to us unable to walk properly or communicate well.

“Within six weeks, he was walking, playing, and no longer relying on the coping mechanisms that had come from his early trauma.

“It was incredible to witness that transformation.”

Read more: 68% of Northern Ireland parents worried about their children’s future

He also claims that being a foster family taught his own children valuable lessons: “They gained a better understanding of how not every child gets the same start in life. It was an eye-opener for them, and they became more empathetic as a result.”

This year’s Parenting Week theme is ‘For Every Family’, celebrating the diversity, strength, and unique journeys of families across Northern Ireland. It aims to highlight the importance of celebrating and supporting all families, no matter their shape, size or background.

Read more: ‘It’s the biggest thing stopping us from progressing our own family’ - Parents speak out as childcare costs rise again

As of March this year, 22,450 children in Northern Ireland were known to social services as children in need.

“For kinship carers and foster families, it’s about providing a stable and loving environment, even for a short time,” said Mr Butler.

“If you’ve ever thought about fostering or kinship care, don’t wait. You might find that you regret not trying it.”

Parenting Week 2024 is an opportunity to celebrate families like Mr Butler’s, and to recognise the dedication and care shown by families who step up in times of need. It’s also a chance for society to reflect on the importance of support networks – from government policies to community initiatives – that ensure every family has the tools they need to thrive.

parentingfocus.org/parenting-week