‘If there is a Guinness shortage it could be £10 a pint’ warns Belfast bar owner John Bittles

A local publican has warned he may have to “price surge Guinness” after owner Diageo announced it has limited the amount of Guinness pubs can buy during the festive season.

John Bittles of Bittles Bar in Belfast has said he could be forced to charge up to £10 for a pint of the black stuff.

Drinks giant Diageo said the number of kegs hostelries can order is currently being “managed” due to an unprecedented leap in demand.

Speaking to The Irish News, Mr Bittles said: “Guinness gave me a bit of a heads up during the week.

“They sent me 20 extra kegs just to cover us if there is a shortage. But it’s looking like there could be a shortage getting into December.”

The well-known landlord said the iconic beverage has become more “trendy” and “fashionable” in recent years, which is supported by data from food and drinks industry research firm CGA which shows Guinness sales have been bucking market trends.

“You’re selling more Guinness during December than any other time of the year,” said Mr Bittles.

“To young girls, young men, middle-aged men - it’s just become so trendy and so popular and especially around December time that’s when the sales really go off the scale.”

However, Mr Bittles confesses a Guinness shortage would not be all bad for business.

“You’ll never run out, you’ll always have enough to do but you will not be able to keep it at the same price.

“It’s going to get harder to get, there’s going to be a shortage of it, the demand and when people think there’s a shortage of something they drink more of it.

“So, they’re going to be drinking more they’re going to be looking more of it.

“But I do hope it sort of levels itself out and everybody’s able to get a Guinness.”