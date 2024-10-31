Hyundai’s Initium concept previews hydrogen still holds a place in the future

The Initium previews what the second-generation Nexo could look like. (Hyundai)

Hyundai has revealed its latest concept car, the Initium, which could become the next Nexo hydrogen SUV.

The concept previews a new hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle that Hyundai plans to unveil in the first half of next year. The Initium uses the firm’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language which Hyundai says gives a more sturdy and sophisticated appearance.

Its exterior design incorporates 21-inch alloy wheels, camera door mirrors, flush door handles, a triangular rear quarter light and a very large roof rack. Meanwhile, the back features a full-length light bar and square LED brake lights.

The car incorporates Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language. (Hyundai)

In terms of range, Hyundai claims that the Initium can do up to 403 miles between fill-ups, and that the electric motor produces 201bhp. Furthermore, the battery on-board features vehicle-to-load – or ‘V2L’ – to allow various household appliances and personal devices to be charged via the car’s battery.

Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said: “Hyundai Motor’s clear, unwavering commitment to hydrogen over the past 27 years is rooted in our belief in its potential as a clean, accessible and therefore a fair energy source for everyone. We are dedicated to pioneering a future where hydrogen is used by everyone, in everything, and everywhere. We invite you to join us on this journey.”

The Initium will make its debut at the LA Auto Show and Auto Guangzhou in November.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Hyundai will bring the production version of the Initium to the UK, however with the country’s limited hydrogen infrastructure and very low Nexo sales, it seems unlikely.