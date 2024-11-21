Hyundai unveils its biggest model yet with the Ioniq 9 SUV

The new Ioniq 9 will be Hyundai’s largest EV so far

Hyundai has revealed its largest car yet while expanding its EV line-up even further with the new Ioniq 9.

This new family-friendly SUV will come as standard with a 110.3kWh battery pack that Hyundai claims can help the Ioniq 9 to do up to 385 miles on a single charge.

Thanks to DC rapid charging, the Ioniq 9 can also go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 24 minutes.

There’s plenty of space inside the vast Ioniq 9

There will be a long-range rear-wheel-drive model that comes with a 214bhp electric motor, or an all-wheel-drive long-range model with an extra 94bhp electric motor located on the front axle to give a total of 308bhp. Finally, there is a Performance model that features all-wheel-drive and produces up to 428bhp.

The Ioniq 9 also comes with vehicle-to-load, allowing the driver to plug in domestic appliances into the car and then they can run off the car’s battery.

The exterior design utilises Hyundai’s latest theme of Pixels with the front LED light bar and headlights. Meanwhile, the squared-effect wheel arches, flush door handles and camera mirrors help improve airflow across the car. At the back, the pixel theme continues with LED high-positioned rear taillights and a flat tailgate.

Inside, the Ioniq 9 has the same dashboard layout as smaller Hyundai models such as the Tucson with the curved 12-inch infotainment screen and 12-inch digital instrument cluster. There is also a standard eight-speaker audio system with the option of a 14-speaker Bose premium sound system.

Hyundai has also fitted an array of physical buttons to control aspects such as climate control. Meanwhile, the car’s boot capacity with all the seats in place stands at 620 litres. Fold the third row down and this transforms the space into 1,323 litres. Boot space figures with all the seats down haven’t been revealed yet. However, there is additional storage in the front boot with 88 litres on rear-wheel-drive models and 52 litres on all-wheel-drive cars.

Prices and further specifications haven’t been revealed yet, but the Ioniq 9 will go on sale in the UK after its launch in South Korea and the United States.