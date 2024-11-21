How to wear sequins to a Christmas party (without looking tacky)

Here’s how to sparkle in style this festive season

Here's how to style sequins - without looking tacky (Alamy/PA)

It’s that time of year where party and events begin to pepper the calendar, and the dreaded task of outfit planning begins to loom.

There’s nothing that says “party season” quite like sequins. Whether you’re partial to just some sparkle or prefer a more ostentatious approach, designers break down the best ways to style sequins this Christmas, without looking tacky.

Why do sequins keep coming back?

Love them or hate them: sequins are a guaranteed fashion staple each December.

“Sequins embody celebration, confidence and add that touch of ‘fabulous’ we all love during the festive season,” says British fashion designer and podcast host Amanda Wakeley OBE.

“For 2024, designers are reimagining sequins beyond just the classic dress – we’re seeing them in structured blazers, fluid trousers, as well as shirts and T-shirts that can be layered up.”

2024 has seen sequins trending beyond the festive season (Alamy Stock Photo)

But for Wakeley, sequins are more than just festive fashion. “Sequins aren’t just for the big moments anymore; they’re becoming part of our day-to-night repertoire…if you don’t believe me just take a look at the fashion guru Trinny Woodall who is rarely seen without some form of sequin or metallic and always looks, cool, modern and sparkly.”

White-Coco‘s co-founder Sally Boddington agrees, “In 2024 sequins are showing up with fresh modern twists and in a lower key sparkle, making them more appropriate for daytime style and more wearable beyond the party season.”

How to style sequins as a minimalist

Understated style has been a leading trend in 2024, with minimalist brands like The Row, founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, steering the simple sartorial choices. Searches for their classic Margaux tote spiked by 198% year-on-year according to the online fashion retailer, Lyst.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are known for their timeless and minimalist style (Alamy Stock Photo)

If this trend speaks to you, then the trick to styling sequins subtly is all about balance. “A sequin top under a sharp blazer or a shimmering skirt paired with a crisp, white shirt or a cosy cashmere knit gives you that understated glamour,” explains Wakeley.

Opting for sequins in neutral tones is an easy way to add a festive touch to an otherwise simple outfit. “Champagne, silver or even a soft blush catches the light in a way that’s chic but not over the top,” says Wakeley. “It’s that whisper of shimmer that says you’re in the Christmas spirit without shouting it from the rooftops.”

If you’re dipping your tow into the trend, “consider incorporating sequins as an accent rather than the main event,” suggests AliExpress UK‘s general manager, Bonnie Zhao. “A sequin-trimmed camisole paired with tailored trousers and a blazer offers a sophisticated touch of shimmer. A simple knit sweater with subtle sequin embroidery elevates a casual look.”

Whistles Champagne Sequin Midi Skirt, £59 (was £119)

Zara Plain Knit Top With Rhinestone Beads, £35.99

How to make sequins high-end

With the ‘quiet luxury’ trend still riding high, knowing how to style sequins with a touch of sophistication is key for your 2024 Christmas ensembles.

“Sophistication with sequins is all about elegant lines and careful styling,” Wakeley explains. “A beautifully tailored, floor-length sequin gown or a refined sequin midi with long sleeves can be stunning.”

For a more luxe look, take inspiration from the Princess of Wales’ love affair with Jenny Packham’s shimmering gowns. Boddington suggests opting for dark and muted tones, “emerald green, navy, gunmetal grey or classic black instead of silver or gold will create a more opulent affect,” she explains.

Kate is known for her show-stopping shimmering gowns during Christmas time (Alamy Stock Photo)

Wakeley says to team your rich and jewel-toned sequins with minimal accessories and play with textures to elevate the ensemble. “Pair with barely-there jewellery – think gold hoops or a sleek bangle, then pare back the shine by shoulder-robing a tux jacket or a velvet smoking jacket.

“Playing with textures like a velvet clutch or satin shoes helps keep the look rich and layered. The goal is to make sequins feel like part of a polished, intentional ensemble, not just the show-stealer,” she explains.

M&S Green Sequin Top, £35

M&S Velvet Tailored Single Breasted Blazer, £79

Oliver Bonas 10K Gold Plated Vinita Twisted Gold Plated Cuff Bangle, £48

How to be the head turner

If you’re more on the extroverted side, perhaps the previous advice made your eyes roll. Well not to worry, there’s plenty of room for ostentatious glamour when it comes to styling sequins.

“If you’re ready to embrace full-on glamour, don’t hold back!” exclaims Zhao. “Embrace playful textures by layering different sequin sizes and finishes.”

Wakeley agrees, suggesting if you’re going all out, you must lean into it. “A full-length, sequin dress in a striking colour or a trouser suit will really steal the show.

“Pair it with a fabulous pair of heels and bold, sculptural earrings and a bold lip. It’s about movement, impact, and sparkle …embracing the joy of dressing up.

“As I always say, it’s about how your clothes make you feel. If you feel great you will undoubtedly shine.”

Friends Like These Silver Sequin Tie Back Puff Sleeve Empire Maxi Dress, £75, Next

Office Havoc Round Toe Platform Sandals – Leopard, £55.99

(Jigsaw/PA)Jigsaw Molten Stud Earring – Silver, £35