How to talk to children about online grooming

Mother having a serious chat with her sad teenager daughter on a sofa

A children’s charity has issued a warning after new data found that online grooming crimes have reached record levels in the UK.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) said the figures, provided by 45 UK police forces, showed that 7,062 sexual communication with a child offences were recorded in 2023-24, a rise of 89% since 2017-18, when the offence first came into force.

The charity also found that many perpetrators used social media platforms, particularly Snapchat, to contact children.

We have spoken to an internet safety expert who has explained what online grooming is, and has offered some advice about how to approach the topic with your children.

What is online grooming?

(Alamy Stock Photo)

“Grooming usually refers to child sexual abuse,” explains Ghislaine Bombusa, content and digital director at internet safety organisation Internet Matters. “However, groomers also target children for purposes such as radicalisation, drug trafficking (county lines) and financial gain.”

Perpetrators often target children on sites and platforms popular with young people.

“On social media, they will often target a number of young people at any one time by sending out friend requests to see who responds,” explains Bombusa. “Through online forums and online games, they may strike up a conversation to build a relationship with a child and ask them to continue talking on another platform or chat privately.”

(Alamy Stock Photo)

Here are some tips on how to talk to your child about the dangers of online grooming…

Build trust

“It’s important to build trust and cultivate a trusting environment where children feel safe discussing their online activities,” says Bombusa. “This trust encourages them to seek guidance when faced with challenges.”

Be approachable

“Let them know you are there to help them if they get into trouble online – and if they are concerned about something they can come to you,” encourages Bombusa.

Talk to them about their online life

Teenage girl sat on the floor with her mum looking through her phone (Alamy Stock Photo)

“Find out what sites they go to, where they met their online friends, how they communicate, and what information they share,” recommends Bombusa. “Make sure they know that having thousands of online ‘friends’ isn’t always safe.”

Highlight what types of behaviours are inappropriate

“Explain to them what inappropriate behaviour looks like, as appropriate to their age, and empower them to report anything that makes them uncomfortable, even if it’s done by a close friend,” advises Bombusa.

Encourage critical thinking

“Encourage children to think critically about their online interactions, which will help them assess risks and make informed decisions about their social activities,” suggests Bombusa.

Explain online impersonation

Tell them to not respond to messages from people they have never met (Alamy Stock Photo)

“Explain how easy it is to pretend to be someone else online, and why an adult may wish to approach them,” says Bombusa. “Talk about grooming as you would stranger danger – a stranger is anyone you don’t know, whether in real life or online.

“Tell them they shouldn’t talk privately or give personal information to anyone they don’t know.”

Set up privacy settings with your child

(Alamy Stock Photo)

“Whether it’s social media or gaming apps, set up these controls with your child or teen,” recommends Bombusa. “Explain how they work and the positive impacts they could have on their safety.

“Setting them up together can help them develop their understanding and take ownership of their safety.”