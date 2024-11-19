How to scent your home for Christmas

Making your home smell Christmassy is like choosing your favourite perfume… not only can it elevate your mood, but there’s a certain style depending on the interplay of scented notes and feel of the space.

“Fragrance can be a very powerful tool all-year round, but it’s especially important at Christmas when you’re transforming the home into a rich and sophisticated festive haven that transcends the everyday,” says Jennifer Genson, WoodWick R&D director of fragrance & sensory science at Newell Brands.

“Part of the magic of Christmas is that it means something different to everyone and gives you the chance to experiment with bold and unusual fragrances that reflect your unique personal style – and evoke what the holidays mean to you.”

When thinking about scent-scaping for the festive season, Genson recommends starting with the kitchen and living room as these are the focal points of the home.

She suggests a scented candle which pays homage to classic seasonal notes with woody, incense-like aromas, alongside notes of tobacco leaves, amber and vanilla powder if you’re looking for something a little out of the ordinary.

Moreover, Mark Winstanley, chief creative officer for The White Company says you can’t beat spicy smells for Christmas which make a room feel warm and cosy.

“Scents such as sweet orange, clove, vanilla, cedarwood, sandalwood, cassis, fig and pomegranate all help us to feel more relaxed and at home when the days have turned darker.”

A large candle in a signature wintry scent makes the perfect welcome in the hallway, suggests Winstanley, who finds a diffuser or great-looking bowl of potpourri in the living room offers the perfect ‘light’ scenting for day.

When night falls, he says to up the scent levels with a scented candle or two, and a quick spritz of room spray is the perfect boost – for that seasonal finishing touch, you can even spritz your faux fir tree with the fresh scent of pine, adds Winstanley.

Indeed, scent-scaping and ritual of lighting these flickering flames have become so popular, the huge choice of candles out there reflects the sensory experience they gift us.

As Natalie Schober, founder of Atelier Noitē puts it: “The scent of freshly baked Christmas cookies, the woody notes of a freshly cut Christmas tree, the aroma of table tops and mantelpieces adorned with winter fruits and berries – the scents of Christmas are as evocative as they are inviting.”

If you’re entertaining guests over the festive season, she suggests the fresh, dewy notes of iris, lily, white rose and jasmine work well to sharpen the senses before you sit down for dinner.

“Later in the evening, the balmy notes of amber combined with the purity of precious woods, ylang ylang, and orange peel will create the perfect atmosphere for special moments spent with your loved ones,” opines Schober.

After dinner, she believes a candle with the alluring scent of datura flowers: “With their warm, seductive notes of storied night blooms paired with soft amber, is a tempting invitation to stay for an after-dinner drink over meaningful conversations.”

Lastly, when you’re winding down for a restful night, Schober suggests scented top notes of cassis with a base of cedar…

“The rich blend of black cassis, fig leaves and raspberry notes, enveloped in a warm woody base, will help you relax and unwind from the last minute stresses of preparing for Christmas Day!”

Or for something more subtle yet equally opulent, Genson favours a blend of fig and bergamot: “A great choice to light in the bathroom when enjoying a hot bath during those cold winter evenings.

“Combined with rich aromas of amber sands, vetiver and guaiac wood offering a luxurious sensorial experience that pushes the boundaries of a ‘traditional’ Christmas, whilst capturing the essence of the season.”