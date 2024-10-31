How to make practical autumn footwear stylish

For years functional fashion has been hailed as the antithesis of style, but the rise of rain boots in 2024 has seen that mentality shift.

From ankle wellies to weather-proof sneakers – the ‘it’ footwear of the autumn, fortunately for us, is both practical and stylish.

Ex-Nike designer and founder of Zen, Richard Rusling, notes that “Practical footwear is becoming the fashion norm and trainers are no longer just for the gym.

“Being ‘cool’ isn’t just about looking good anymore either, it’s also about supporting brands that align with your values and lifestyle.”

Here’s the best-looking footwear to keep your feet warm and dry during the wet weather.

The trick to styling practical shoes

When it comes to blending style and practicality, you need to focus on resilient materials and then aesthetics, says London-based stylist Fausta Urte Geigaite: “Look for materials like treated leather or neoprene that repel moisture while providing insulation.”

Treated leather is more weather-resistant than pure leather (Alamy Stock Photo)

“Comfort is queen,” says celebrity and personal stylist, Donna Taylor, “so a low, wearable heel will always elevate a look with little effort.

“Layering is a key style for this season and that’s a trend you can emulate with your footwear too, wearing chunky long socks with a mule, for example.”

Fleece-lined functionality

If you’re looking for a stylish shoe that is not too distant from a slipper, focus on fleece. “Fuzzy, fleece-lined mules are on trend and great for keeping your feet toasty,” says Taylor.

“Fleece-lined boots are hard to beat and very much en vogue this season. A classic riding boot never goes out of style, can be worn with many looks and can protect you from the wet too.”

Taylor suggests opting for faux leather or rubber boots that are waterproof and wearing woollen socks for extra warmth.

White Stuff Hailey Lace Up Hiker Boot – Mid Tan, £44 (were £110)

Toms Bennet Boot, £125

The short wellington

The ankle welly has made a comeback this year, gracing Glastonbury and muddy parks alike.

Whether you’re in need of an ankle-grazing option to pound the rainy city streets, or a sturdier style for stomping around the soggy countryside, Alexa Chung’s recent collaboration with Barbour has put the short wellington back on the style map.

“Without a doubt, a lug sole is a must this autumn,” says Geigaite. “Their chunky design exudes edge, while providing excellent grip for those rainy days.”

Barbour The Edit by Alexa Dorothy Wellingtons, £64.95

Merry People Bobbi Ankle Wellington Boot, £89.95

Cool clogs

Clogs may not be the first shoe that springs to mind when someone says ‘practical autumn footwear.’ However, Taylor states the style is back with a bang and can easily be made weather-proof.

“Clogs are 100% back with the Chloé Jeanette Wedge, which has been emulated by many high-street brands, being the shoe of the season.”

Whilst this may be a seen as a staple summer shoe, Taylor remarks that fleece-lined versions are hitting the high street and are sure to be an autumn go-to.

“With a platform heel, they are the holy grail, in that they offer both height and comfort,” says Taylor, helping to avoid soggy soles from deep puddles.

World of Clogs Sanita Hese Winter Clog in Black (450401), £99.95

Lotta from Stockholm Karin Clog Boots in Black Leather, £145.50

Waterproof sneakers

Gone are the days of wet socks – the rise of ‘gorpcore’ has meant practical and waterproof trainers are in this season.

“We’re seeing people embrace high-performance shoes as the go-to option for everyday wear, whether it’s for work, errands, or even a casual day out,” says Rusling. “This shift has made functional yet stylish trainers the trend.”

If overt functionality isn’t your thing, the Sorel Out N About IV waterproof shoes are a great option. Known for their walking boots, these trainers offer a more casual style with their plain cream canvas.

Sorel Out N About IV Waterproof Sneakers, £90

Adidas Terrex Trailmaker 2.0 Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes, £120