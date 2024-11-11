How to look after your lungs this winter to prevent chest infections

Expert tips to stay well during the cold season

It’s that time of year again when you find yourself unable to escape the epidemic of sniffles, chesty coughs and sneezes both at home and in the office.

As the days get cooler and darker, our immune systems seem to take a battering, leaving them more susceptible for nasty seasonally illnesses such as the dreaded chest infection.

But what causes these, and is there anything we can do to protect our lungs this winter?

What causes a chest infection?

Chesty coughs are a symptom (Alamy Stock Photo)

“A chest infection occurs when either your lungs or airways become infected by a respiratory virus or a bacterial infection that is spread via tiny droplets emitted through coughing or sneezing,” explains Dr Andy Whittamore, GP and clinical lead at Asthma + Lung UK.

They often make us feel wheezy and lead to a nasty cough.

“Symptoms of a chest infection can include a chesty cough (sometimes with yellow or green phlegm), wheezing, shortness of breath, chest pain and discomfort, aching muscles, a headache, tiredness, and a high temperature (of 38˚C or above),” says Whittamore. “You might feel unwell for between seven or 10 days, with a full recovery normally taking up to three weeks.”

Who is more likely to get one?

“Young children and those aged over 65 can be more prone to chest infections and the impact on these groups might be greater,” highlights Whittamore. “People with lung conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or bronchiectasis are also more vulnerable to infection because their lungs are already compromised and find it harder to fight off infection.”

Why do lots of people get chest infections during the winter?

(Alamy Stock Photo)

Chest infections are more common during the winter months because viruses, coughs and cold are far more prevalent.

Cold air can exacerbate symptoms in people with existing lung conditions, and weakens the immune system, making it harder to fight off infections, according to Asthma + Lung UK.

The charity also states that breathing difficulties are the leading cause of emergency hospital admissions this time of year, and data from last year (2023-24) found that emergency admissions for asthma alone were 117 per cent higher in the winter than they were in the summer.

Can you treat chest infections?

The NHS website recommends plenty of rest and water for people suffering from a horrible chest infection, plus painkillers to bring down a high temperature and ease headaches and muscle pain.

“Although a chest infection can make you feel rather unwell, it can normally be treated at home, sometimes with the help of antibiotics,” says Whittamore. “Although not everyone who sees their GP with a chest infection will need medication.”

You may need to give a blood test or a sample of your mucus to a doctor to see what’s causing your chest infection if it’s particularly bad.

Antibiotics are only used to treat bacterial chest infections because antibiotics do not work for viral infections, according to the NHS website.

Here are some ways to protect your lungs this winter…

Eat a balanced diet

“Eating a well-balanced diet with the right vitamins and minerals can help to strengthen your immune system, which will, in turn, lower your risk of developing a chest infection,” says Whittamore.

Wrap up warm

Time to get the scarves out (Alamy Stock Photo)

“Check the weather before going out and wear layers of thinner clothing because this can keep you warmer,” advises Whittamore.

Focus on your breathing

“Protect your airways from cold air by breathing in through your nose and out through your mouth,” suggests Whittamore.

Get your seasonal vaccines

Keep on top of your vaccinations (Alamy Stock Photo)

“It is a good idea to get your flu jab every year and to make sure you have the pneumonia vaccine, Covid-19 vaccination and the RSV vaccination if you are eligible,” recommends Whittamore.

Open your windows

“Let fresh air in regularly as virus particles can build up in an enclosed space,” explains Whittamore.

Wash your hands regularly

(Alamy Stock Photo)

“It’s important to wash your hands regularly using soap and water or a hand sanitiser,” emphasises Whittamore.

Be cautious

“Make sure you cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze to help protect those around you from infection,” stresses Whittamore.”And try to avoid people with flu or colds.”

Take prescribed medication

“We would advise people with lung conditions to ensure they use their preventer inhaler and other medication as prescribed and if they have asthma, to have their reliever inhaler with them at all times in case they get a flare-up of their symptoms,” says Whittamore. “If symptoms such as breathlessness or wheezing get worse, you should always make an urgent appointment to speak with your GP.”