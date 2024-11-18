How to keep your dog safe and warm as the winter snow and ice sets in

Dogs are more susceptible to cold weather than humans

Temperatures are due to drop dramatically over the coming days and we need to be mindful about how this chilly weather may affect our pets.

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of the UK this week, so it’s important to prepare our dogs, as well as ourselves, for this forecast.

From diet to grooming, here are some things to bear in mind to keep your four-legged friends safe and well this winter…

Keep their paws well-groomed



Paws are very sensitive to temperature changes, so try to give them some extra care and attention this winter.

“Monitor for any sore patches, cracks or cuts,” advises Charlie Soames, pet expert and head of UK operations at Pets4Homes. “If you do notice any of these, use a moisturiser or dog paw balm to keep them healthy.

“You can also invest in dog boots to keep your dog’s paws warm and protected.”

Keep your dog warm



“Make sure your dog is at the right temperature, especially if they’re a smaller breed,” says Robbie Bryant, head of education and development at Open Study College, a distance learning provider offering courses in animal care.

“Keep a warm, insulated bed off the ground and away from any draughty areas, such as a door,” he adds. “Giving them extra blankets will also help them keep warm during the winter nights.”

Get them a coat



“If you’re reaching for your coat when it’s time for a walk, make sure your dog is wrapped up as well,” says Soames. “Some dogs have less body fat and are less hardy than others, so they will require extra help to keep warm.

“A canine coat is generally a valuable thing to have on hand as the mercury drops.”

Be aware of winter hazards

Antifreeze is great for defrosting your car in a hurry, but make sure you keep it out of reach from your pets.

“Rock salt is a danger for dogs as it can irritate their paws and if ingested, upset their stomach,” warns Bryant. “In addition, antifreeze is tasty for dogs and is toxic.”

Shovel the garden



“If it snows this year, consider shovelling a patch of grass so your dog can go to the toilet comfortably and not get too cold,” suggests Bryant.

Try to avoid overfeeding them

“Feeding your dog properly is also important in the winter to protect them from the cold, however, be careful not to overfeed,” says Soames. “The winter months can lead to a reduction in the amount of activity your dog gets and can result in them piling on the pounds.”

Keep them active



Play fetch in the living room to keep your dog active.

“If your dog doesn’t want to venture outside in the cold, keep them active indoors,” says Bryant. “Provide them with lots of toys to play with and keep them occupied to avoid boredom.”

Make them visible

The days are noticeably shorter and darker this time of year, so make sure your dog stands out and is visible to other walkers and road users.

“Attach a light to your dog’s collar so they can be seen when walking in the night time or early mornings,” advises Bryant. “Alongside this, make sure your dog has great recall to ensure they can come back to you when you want them and avoid them getting lost.”