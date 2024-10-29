How to create the ultimate winter sleep sanctuary

It’s time to bunker down as the cold season gets underway

Averley Taupe Curtains, with choice of Blackout or Thermal Interlining, Curtains 2go

Now we’re adjusting to twilight and tweaking our evenings in tune with winter time, sleeping in a cocoon of comfort is core to a good night’s sleep.

And with a few thoughtful changes, creating a space which feels both inviting and optimised for relaxation will promote restful sleep during the colder months, says Alison Jones, sleep expert at Sealy UK.

Here, she shares her top tips for crafting a warm and comforting bedroom to help you embrace the season, in both style and comfort…

Master the art of layering for warmth and comfort

“Just as we dress in layers to stay warm, your bed should reflect this same approach,” highlights Jones. “Start with soft, breathable sheets, like flannelette or brushed cotton, to lock in warmth and create a snug, cocoon-like feel.”

Flannel Double/King Duvet Cover Set, £42.50 (was £49.99), H&M

She says layering is key: “Add a duvet with a higher ‘tog’ rating, which will be detailed on the packaging – ideally between 10.5 and 13.5 for extra insulation.

“Tog is a measure of how well a duvet traps heat,” explains Jones. “The higher the rating, the warmer it will keep you.”

To finish, she says to drape a chunky knit throw or wool blanket over the bed. “Not only does this add extra warmth, but it also brings texture and style to your winter sanctuary.”

Woodland Friends Bedding Set, from £55, Wool Throw in Olive, £78, Sophie Allport

“Layering your bedding isn’t just about staying warm… it’s about creating a space that feels like a retreat from the cold, combining both comfort and visual appeal,” adds Jones.

Set the mood with warm lighting

Lighting plays a crucial role in making your bedroom feel like a cosy winter hideaway, underlines Jones.

“Ditch harsh, cool-toned bulbs in favour of warm, ambient lighting that mimics the glow of a setting sun. Think soft table lamps, fairy lights, or dimmable fixtures to create an inviting, tranquil atmosphere.”

M&S X Kelly Hoppen Glass Pendant Light,£59, Marks & Spencer

Moreover, she says to layer different light sources to adjust the mood based on your routine. “Combine a floor lamp with bedside lighting to create the perfect balance between functionality and relaxation.

“A soft, golden glow can wrap your room in warmth, making it the ideal place to unwind on a frosty, winter evening.”

Add cosy textures for a luxurious feel

Winter is the time to indulge in rich, comforting textures that make your bedroom feel luxurious and inviting, suggests Jones. “Plush cushions, thick throws, and deep-pile rugs instantly add warmth, both visually and physically.”

Serenity Ribbed Faux Fur Blanket, £54.99, Rucomfy

Opt for materials like wool, faux fur, or velvet, says Jones. “These fabrics not only look beautiful but also evoke a sense of cosy indulgence.”

Additions such as these will make your room feel like a welcoming escape from the winter chill. “Encouraging you and guests to relax and recharge.”

Keep the cold out with heavy curtains

Heavy curtains are essential for maintaining warmth in a winter bedroom…

Averley Taupe Curtains, from £24.65, with choice of Blackout or Thermal Interlining, Curtains 2go

“Opt for thermal or blackout curtains, which act as a powerful barrier to prevent draughts from creeping in, ensuring your room stays well-insulated, as well as blocking out unwanted light,” says Jones. “Helping you to enjoy longer, more restorative sleep during those dark winter nights.”

She continues: “Close your curtains as soon as dusk falls to keep the warmth inside and reduce the strain on your heating – this simple step will create a cosy, protected environment. Perfect for promoting a restful night’s sleep during the coldest months.”

Create a sensory experience with winter scents

As Jones points out, scent plays a powerful role in creating a cosy atmosphere, especially during winter.

“Infuse your bedroom with warm, comforting fragrances such as vanilla, cinnamon, or cedarwood, using candles, reed diffusers, or essential oil diffusers,” opines Jones.

“Not only do these scents evoke the feeling of a winter wonderland, but they also promote relaxation and help reduce stress.”

From spicy and warming to notes of cinnamon and clove, for a festive touch Jones suggests introducing scents like spiced apple or gingerbread to your bedroom. “To complete the cosy, seasonal experience.”

Choose a smart mattress for maximum comfort

There is no doubting your mattress is central to sleep quality…

“Opt for a mattress that regulates temperature to prevent overheating, while still keeping you warm and comforted during the colder season,” advises Jones.

She suggests posturepedic mattresses with Geltex (a gel-infused layer), designed to respond to your body’s temperature through the night, regulating body heat to maintain the perfect sleep environment.

“The right mattress not only supports your body, but also helps create a consistent, comfortable environment for deeper, more restorative sleep,” says Jones. “No matter the temperature.”