How to combat loneliness this winter

Winter can be a difficult time of year for many people

A lonely old woman looking out of a window at her wintry garden

Have you ever experienced a sense of loneliness creep up on you out of nowhere during the winter period?

The colder weather can make socialising more difficult and less appealing which can provoke a flurry of negative emotions.

But what factors contribute towards this seasonal wave of loneliness? And is there anything we can do to combat it?

Why do people often feel lonely in the winter?

The prolonged periods of darkness during winter can impact our emotional wellbeing.

“During winter we spend less time in direct or visible sunlight, reducing the body production of vitamin D which plays a role in our feelings and mood regulation,” highlights Dr Rachael Molitor, chartered psychologist and lecturer at Coventry University. “Sunlight also influences serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter that also regulates mood, and melatonin, a hormone that plays a role in sleepiness.

People who experience seasonal depression may have SAD – Seasonal Affective Disorder (Alamy Stock Photo)

“With these biological changes due to the darker, shorter days across winter, we can feel more negative, focusing on thoughts and feelings associated with this, such as loneliness.”

Winter can be a particular challenging time for the older generation who live alone.

“This is due to a number of factors around mobility and transport, health concerns, or isolation due to reduced availability of other people at this time,” explains Molitor. “Decreased mobility may limit the possibility for older adults to get out and about, thus reducing social opportunities that others may have.”

The older generation often struggle more with loneliness this time of year (Alamy Stock Photo)

However, we have spoken to some mental health experts who have suggested several things we can do to overcome any feelings of loneliness which may arise over the next couple of months…

Start talking

“Feeling lonely is not a weakness – it’s a signal that you have social needs which are not being met,” says Lisa Gunn, mental health prevention lead and senior clinician at Nuffield Health. “When we speak about our problems, it helps us feel less alone in them.”

Keep in touch online

Schedule regular calls or video chats (Alamy Stock Photo)

If distance is an issue, set up a family Zoom or FaceTime.

“Even if you can’t be in the same place as your loved ones, with technology these days, there’s no reason why you still can’t spend time together on Zoom or Skype,” says Stacey Chishiri, occupational therapist at Cygnet Health Care.

Connect with people who have similar interests

Join a book club (Alamy Stock Photo)

“Write a list of the things you love to do and then explore the online content created by people who share your passion, or if you don’t have access to the internet – check if there’s any in-person groups in your area,” says Gunn. “Even just watching someone talk about something you’re interested in can help you feel enthused, engaged and less alone.”

Try journaling

“Writing down thoughts, whether positive or negative, helps you to process your emotions,” explains Chishiri.

Get lost in a good film or book

Get cosy and read a book (Alamy Stock Photo)

“’You’re never alone with a good book’, is a clichéd but true sentiment,” says Gunn. “If you can’t be with your loved ones, then escaping into another world by reading a good book or watching one of your favourite films can be a great way to keep busy.”

Write a letter

Pen a thoughtful letter to your loved ones (Alamy Stock Photo)

“Revisit the art of letter writing and send your friends and family who live further afield a letter or maybe even a postcard,” suggests Gunn. “Putting pen to paper can help you focus your thoughts and provide an update for the receiver.”

Volunteer

“Volunteering for a cause you feel passionate about and supporting people less fortunate than yourself is an incredibly rewarding experience and one that can help you appreciate the positives in your life,” says Chishiri. “It helps you connect with others and do something good, which can also make you feel good in the process.”

Embrace the opportunity to be alone

Find peace in solitude (Alamy Stock Photo)

“Think of things that are new to you or you have wanted to do but never had the time,” encourages Chishiri. “For example, reading the book you have always wanted to read, watching a movie or box set that you missed first time round, listening to a new genre of music or picking up an instrument or language CD that you can starting learning.”