How to boost the chances of selling your home before Christmas

Property on the market? These expert tips may help you find a buyer quicker

The run-up to Christmas can be a tricky time for homeowners trying to sell their property.

The distractions of the festive season can make it even harder for home sellers to grab buyers’ attention.

Buyers are also enjoying a wider choice of properties, making it even harder currently for sellers to stand out from the crowd.

Seller competition to find a buyer is intense, with 33 homes for sale per estate agent branch according to data from Rightmove – the highest level for the time of year since 2014.

If you’re aiming to attract serious buyers as Christmas approaches, here are some tips from Toby Leek, president of NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark:

1. Consider any small fixes that could make your property more appealing.

Repairs and maintenance work could put some buyers off, particularly if it is unclear to them how much this could cost.

Some issues may just require simple fixes (Alamy Stock Photo)

But some issues, such as a leaky tap or scuffed paintwork, may be relatively simple to fix. It can be easy to overlook problems when you get used to seeing them every day, so try to look at your home from a fresh perspective.

Leek suggests: “Take a walk through your home, inside and out, with a critical eye and tackle any minor repairs or maintenance that might detract from a buyer’s first impression.”

Another problem with not fixing minor problems is that they could get worse before a survey is carried out.

Leek says this could cause sellers to lose money on your property, “so the sooner you can resolve them, the better”.

2. First impressions count.

While Christmas preparations can sometimes be a bit chaotic, Leek suggests making sure the house is clean and tidy, ready for buyers to walk in through the front door.

(Alamy Stock Photo)

At this time of year, it may also be worth giving the garden a quick tidy, by sweeping up leaves, trimming back hedges or making sure any furniture or toys left out from the summer are stored away.

3. Create an appealing property description.

Leek suggests making sure your property description is engaging, and that photos are of high quality.

He suggests having additional photos taken, so they can be swapped around to keep the listing looking fresh and attracting buyers.

(Alamy Stock Photo)

Also bear in mind that if the property remains on the market beyond Christmas, having photos with a Christmas tree and festive decorations in your home will give the impression that it’s been sitting on the market for a while.

4. Create a cozy, inviting space.

With colder temperatures outdoors, Leek suggests perhaps lighting a fire if you have one to help buyers feel at home.

He says: “You want to make them feel like they can picture what it would be like to live in your property, and whether they can imagine themselves thinking of it as home.

“But be mindful not to go overboard with the lights or decorations, as they can distract from your home’s features.”

(Alamy Stock Photo)

5. Make sure the price is right first time around.

Homes which end up needing to have the asking price reduced can end up looking “stale” to buyers, who may wonder why a property has been discounted and why no one else has already snapped it up.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert says: “Setting the right price from the outset is essential at any time of year, as overpriced homes often struggle to attract interest, extending their time on the market.

“Our data shows that homes priced competitively from day one attract earlier requests for viewings and go under offer sooner. This approach is particularly important during the quieter Christmas market, when buyers’ attention can easily shift to festive activities.”

House hunters will also be mindful of mortgage rates, some of which have been on the increase in recent weeks, as lenders have made changes to their ranges.

Higher mortgage rates will have an impact on the price that some buyers can afford to pay, so it’s worth remembering that buyers are “price sensitive”.

(Alamy Stock Photo)

But while the distractions of Christmas may be tough to navigate, there may also be reasons to feel optimistic about putting a property on the market towards the end of the year.

Leek says: “There is data out there to suggest listing right before the holidays can boost visibility, as many people have more free time to browse online listings when they’re home for the break.

“There are always people who need to move house, no matter what the state of the economy is, or no matter what time of year it is. If someone really needs to buy a house before the holiday season, they will.”

Leek also points out that a looming stamp duty cut-off point for first-time buyers may mean some sellers see a spate of interest from house hunters looking to beat the deadline.

The “nil rate” stamp duty band for first-time buyers is set to shrink from £425,000 to £300,000 from April 2025, which could mean some buyers speed up their purchasing plans to make the most of the more generous rate.

Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland, with Scotland and Wales having separate property taxes.

And even if your home is still sitting on the market while you’re tucking into your Christmas dinner, a jump in buyer interest could be just around the corner.

There is often a “Boxing Day bounce” for online views of property listings – a time when people have often had their Christmas gatherings and are sitting around at home.

Rightmove has previously reported that the number of buyers contacting estate agents about homes for sale was 17% higher on Boxing Day last year than on the same day in 2022.