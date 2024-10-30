How to apply self-tan in winter without it looking fake

As we enter the penultimate month of the year, many of us may be feeling flat against the grey backdrop of winter.

It’s tempting to inject some colour into our complexions, but self-tanning in the cooler seasons is a tricky task to master without it looking too orange, too bright or too glowing.

Celebrities from Vogue Williams to Molly-Mae Hague are the poster girls for year-round self-tans, going as far to launch their own eponymous tan lines.

“The two biggest giveaways that your tan is unnatural are patchiness and incorrect undertone,” says Melanie Brownlow, founder of St. Moriz. “With this in mind, you’ll want to prioritise both pre-application routine and correct colour matching.”

We hear from tanning experts the best way to self-tan this winter without it looking fake.

Understand your undertone

Whether your tan looks fake or not can heavily depend on the undertone you opt for. “Our skin changes throughout our lives, which will also depend on how it reacts with the colour,” says the founder of self-tan brand Isle of Paradise, Jules Von Hep.

“It’s all about trial and error, but as a general rule, if you have fair skin, this usually has pink undertones, so I would use a pink or peach-based colour tan.

“For medium use a green base, then for dark skin tones go for dark-based tans.”

If you have a naturally pink undertone and opt for a green-based fake tan – this can look unnatural and be a big giveaway.

Bondi Sands Technocolor 1 Hour Express Self Tanning Foam – Caramel 200ml, £15.99 (was £19.99), Look Fantastic

Bondi Sands Technocolor 1 Hour Express Self Tanning Foam – Emerald 200ml, £15.99 (was £19.99), Look Fantastic

The best formula for winter

“In winter we have the central heating on and our skin tends to be a bit more dry,” explains Von Hep. “I recommend leaning into drops that you mix into your moisturiser or oil-based tanners that are really hydrating for the skin.

“If you’re using a mousse, I recommend an express mousse so it’s not on your skin for a long period of time and you can hydrate the skin immediately after.”

Mousses and lotions are better formulas to use in the winter (Alamy Stock Photo)

Incorporating hydration into your tan is crucial for the winter months to avoid patchy or scaly finishes.

“Self-tanning drops and hydrating skincare products with a touch of self-tanner – such as gradual tans – are great additions to your routine, especially as they blend seamlessly into your existing skincare,” says James Read, founder of Self Glow by James Read.

“Facial tan mists are also an added bonus as these work over your skincare and can be used any time of the day.”

Self Glow by James Read Sunbright – Tinted Tan Drops, 30ml, £39

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam One Hour Express, 200ml, £13.59 (was £16.99), Look Fantastic

How to do your face

If we’re honest, many of use bypass the faff of doing full-body tans and just go for the spots on show. Unfortunately for us, those are often the most difficult parts of the body to apply self-tan.

“As a rule, I would recommend tanning the face every two days,” says Von Hep.

“If you are using retinoids, I would advise you to tan your face in the morning and use retinols at night, and just alternate between the two.”

Using tan drops can help avoid facial tan faux pas (Alamy Stock Photo)

“I always use the Isle of Paradise self-tanning drops in green,” says Von Hep.

“You add these into your moisturiser in the palm of your hand, mix together then apply over your skin. Then take a kabuki brush and buff around the hairline, ears and jawline, then take it down your neck and buff around the décolletage. Leave it as it will develop over 48 hours.

As a pro tip, Von Hep suggests brushing your eyebrows before and after tanning to avoid dark residue build-up.

“Also brush your teeth before you apply – and always make sure you brush a tiny bit of residue over your eyelids and under your nose.

“If in doubt blend it out.”

Isle of Paradise Medium Self-Tanning Face Drops, £15.96 (was £19.95)

Tan-Luxe The Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water in Medium, 200ml, £34, Cult Beauty

Picking the best tan for your skin

Read notes that fake tan and skincare hybrids are the current trend, “I would say skincare-led gradual tanning products are leading the way, these work for all skin tones as they allow you to build your desired glow.”

Using plant-based products can help avoid irritation and give a more natural tan. “This is why I chose natural cacao extracts in my products,” says Read, “these extracts create a warm tone that complements all skin undertones.”

If you usually react to self-tan, “look for fragrance-free and hypoallergenic tanning products to eliminate the risk of irritation,” says co-founder of Ella & Jo, Charlene Flanagan.