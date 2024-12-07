Small changes can keep your houseplants in good health through winter

When the trees outside are bare, and the garden damp and muddy, we treasure our houseplants all the more. Their presence in the home brings a splash of colour and personality, along with a hint of exoticism.

Houseplants are our quiet companions. They help define the character of our interiors, while creating a living interest that enables us to enjoy our love of horticulture throughout the year, at any time of the day.

Homes without plants can feel sterile and lacking in atmosphere. The addition of common, easy care plants like a Monstera deliciosa (Swiss cheese plant), Dracaena trifasciata (snake plant) and Ficus elastica (rubber tree) can transform an indoor space, populating otherwise under-utilised corners or trailing from a ceiling-mounted hanging container.

While the above rank among those that require minimal maintenance, all houseplants require some TLC every now again, including a change of scenery.

One of the best pick-me-ups for indoor succulents and other leafy plants is a period outdoors over the summer.

When night-time temperatures permit, a spell in the open air with greater humidity, fresher air and a wide temperature range helps keep your houseplants healthy and disease-free – the change in atmosphere is almost immediately apparent in the leaf texture and colour.

The time of the year when houseplants are most vulnerable is winter.

Lower light levels and cold followed by dry heat can stress your plants out, which will be manifested in a variety of ways, including a yellowing of leaves, bud drop, scorching and shrunken compost, especially if it’s peat-free.

Lower winter lights levels make houseplants vulnerable

According to the RHS, which is urging indoor gardeners to check on the health of their houseplants, identifying issues now and making small changes, such as positioning, will ensure your mother-in-law’s tongue (Sansevieria trifasciata) or sticky willy (Galium aparine) don’t become part of the January spike in reported houseplant deaths.

The RHS’s advisory team say they receive the highest number of enquiries from members regarding houseplant symptoms in January but stress that by this time it’s often too late – the message being ‘act now’.

The charity’s husbandry advice also applies to plants received as gifts, including popular seasonal favourites like poinsettia, azaleas, Christmas cacti and cyclamen.

To ensure the best start, the advice is to buy fresh stock with no sign of browning leaves and taking them straight home to a cool room – such as a bathroom - to acclimatise before moving them into warmer areas of the house.

“When it comes to houseplants, be guided by the weight of the pot when watering and use your finger to gauge how moist the potting compost feels,” says Chris Taylor, RHS horticultural adviser.

“The aim is to keep plants moist but never soggy. If plants do become soggy they can sometimes be saved by tipping out of the pot and drying the roots with some kitchen towel before repotting.”

Chief horticulturist Guy Barter adds that houseplants are increasingly popular, particularly with people starting out on their “gardening journey” or for who outside space is at a premium.

“In May, houseplant advice sought by members centres around what to grow and where, in August, when temperatures peak, it turns to care and maintenance, while in January it tends to be how to remedy plants that have wilted, turned brown or are otherwise looking suspect,” he says.

Early diagnosis will give your plants the best chance of welcoming in the new year in peak health.