Honda celebrates 25 years of hybrid technology with world’s ‘Silveriest’ Civic

Honda is celebrating 25 years of hybrid technology by creating a one-off Civic in the world’s ‘most silver’ paint.

The paint job was specially made by colour artist and colour champion, Stuart Semple. He’s the inventor of the world’s silveriest silver, pinkest pink, goldest gold and blackest black.

To make the unique colour for the Civic, a total of 64 per cent real silver flakes and pigments are blended together. Then, the paint can be smoothly applied to any surface and gives off an appearance of solid gold or silver metals. After the paint was made up, it was taken to Syrup Room in Bournemouth, Dorset, where the Civic began its hybrid jubilee makeover.

The original Insight was launched in September 1999. (Honda)

Nik Pearson, from Honda Motor Europe, said: “Honda’s hybrid know-how is unmatched in the industry. In 1999 we set about building the world’s most fuel-efficient car, the revolutionary Insight, which was the first petrol-electric hybrid car in Europe.

“Today we offer a fully electrified model range, the majority of which feature our innovative e:HEV powertrain. It’s for these reasons we’ve marked 25 years of hybrid technology with the ultimate silver anniversary gift, the Silveriest Civic.”

Honda not only offers a full range of hybrid vehicles in its range but new models such as the sporty Prelude coupe are set to return next year with a petrol-electric powertrain. But, driver enjoyment won’t be lost as it’s said to be offered with a manual gearbox – showing that the Japanese firm will offer an eclectic mix of old-school and cutting-edge technology.