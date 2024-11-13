You can now channel your inner gladiator at Rome’s Colosseum

It’s one of the most recognisable landmarks on the planet. If you haven’t already navigated the throngs of tourists and wandered around its beautiful ruins yourself, you will have at least seen Rome’s Colosseum on film – even if director Ridley Scott wasn’t actually allowed to shoot Russell Crowe in Gladiator there and had to build a replica Colosseum in Malta instead.

Now though, you could go one better than Crowe and Paul Mescal, star of Scott’s blockbuster reboot, Gladiator II (out this week), thanks to a new Airbnb experience. As part of the holiday booking site’s ‘Icons’ experiences, the almost 2,000-year-old amphitheatre will be opening its gates to a new generation of potential gladiators – and you could be among them.

For two days in May 2025, budding gladiatorial contenders will be able to step out into the ancient arena, which hasn’t seen fighting since AD404. There won’t be hungry lions prowling the venue like in Roman times, or 50,000 bloodthirsty spectators viciously screaming your name. And fortunately, you won’t have to fight for your life either, but 16 lucky participants and their plus ones will get to enter the Colosseum at sunset and see it aflame with candles.

You’ll don historically accurate armour and prepare for ‘battle’ in the hypogeum, a complex network of underground tunnels where gladiators and animals, including those lions, were kept before being winched to their death in the arena by slaves.

Splurge on a final meal of grapes, pomegranates, almonds and walnuts, and witness a brawl performed by ‘seasoned gladiators’ (aka actors) so you can pick up some tips and tricks for wielding swords and shields, before having a go at live combat yourself. Don’t worry, they’ll train you up first.

The three-hour experiences, which are free, are part of Airbnb’s commitment to “revitalise heritage tourism in Europe”, which includes donations and supporting “an ongoing project to restore the permanent exhibition at the Colosseum”.

You can request to book Airbnb’s Gladiator experience from November 27 at 2pm at airbnb.com. The request window closes on December 9 at 7:59am.

There are two, three-hour experiences happening on May 7 and 8, 2025, with availability for up to 16 guests per slot – at £0 per person.

Successful applicants will receive an invitation to the experience and will have to make their own way to and from Rome, Italy.

To find out about more Airbnb Icons events, and for full terms and conditions, including age and geographic eligibility, and how data is used, check out airbnb.co.uk.

