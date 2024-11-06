Turn Christmas shopping into a celebration at these festive events in the UK and Ireland

Wandering through a maze of illuminations with a warming mug of mulled wine in hand, visiting a Christmas market is the perfect way to get into the swing of festive celebrations.

Combine shopping for gifts with family entertainment at events ranging from craft fairs to immersive theatre performances and even tractor races through a snow-dusted countryside.

Continental Europe may lay claim to being the birthplace of the Christmas market, but judging by the variety of events planned for this year, there are plenty of great options closer to home.

Newcastle Upon Tyne

When: November 16 – December 22

Putting the Joyeaux into Noel, this popular market is ideal for combining shopping with socialising while perusing stalls and bars spread across Grey’s Monument and the surrounding streets. Perfect for families, a Christmas Village in Old Eldon Square features storytelling in Santa’s tipi, an Elf Workshop and a Rockin’ Reindeer stage. Take a break from the consumer mayhem by grabbing a Gluhwein in one of the North Pole igloo pods set above the market. Visit newcastlegateshead.com

Edinburgh, Scotland

When: November 15 – January 4

Edinburgh Prince’s Street Gardens Christmas Market (Alamy Stock Photo)

Ever fancied the idea of mulled Irn Bru? Fans of the radioactive-hued fizz can sample the novelty tipple at Scotland’s top festive fair. Build up a thirst by shopping for wooden toys and Harry Potter-themed gifts. Further entertainment comes in the form of an oval ice rink, fairground rides and an elves’ workshop tucked inside a Christmas Tree maze. And if sweet orange drinks aren’t your thing, try a pint of spiced cider from the Royal Botanic Garden. Visit edwinterfest.com

Belfast, Ireland

When: November 16 – December 22

Belfast Winter Market (Alamy Stock Photo)

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Northern Ireland’s leading yuletide event launches with a Dickensian-themed weekend on November 16. Expect storytelling experiences and live performances inspired by the Victorian author. The experience will be repeated at the end of the month (November 30 and December 1) for those who prefer to hold off on festivities for a few more weeks. In between (and right up until just before the big day), more than 100 stalls will be set up outside City Hall, selling Christmas fayre, handcrafted products, bespoke artisan crafts as well as providing a festive food court. Visit belfastcity.gov.uk

Llandeilo Carmarthenshire, Wales

When: November 15-17

The countryside surrounding Llandeilo (Alamy Stock Photo)

The countryside equivalent of Formula 1, a fiercely competitive Tractor Run is a highlight of this small but quirky festive event in Wales. Less than 24 hours later, thrills continue with a 5K Santa run, while a sleigh and lantern procession flows at a much more leisurely pace. Crafting demonstrations, a laser show and choir recitals will also be on the line-up. Visit fos.wales/entertainment-schedule

Leominster, Herefordshire

When: December 14

Performers entertain festive crowds gathered in Corn Square (Alamy Stock Photo)

Reawaken the ghosts of Christmas past by indulging in festive frivolity steeped in history. Located in the heart of the black and white villages (a huddle of timber-framed, oak-beamed buildings), this market town celebrates ye olde England at its merry best with a Victorian Market. Jig alongside Morris dancers, guffaw at Punch and Judy performances or take a ride in a horse and carriage around town. Beyond seasonal market stalls, there’s a chance to purchase antique gifts from an impressive 120 dealers spread across picturesque streets. Visit eatsleepliveherefordshire.co.uk

Lancashire

When: Various dates from November 16 – December 15

Christmas scenes in Lancashire (Alamy Stock Photo)

Before the days of cheap Chinese-made goods, Christmas markets only stocked products beautifully handcrafted by artisans. Determined to keep that tradition alive, creative collective Crafty Vintage will be hosting a platform for budding entrepreneurs at several locations in the Lancashire area. Celebrating north England’s manufacturing culture, stalls will be selling a variety of handcrafted homeware, clothing and gifts. New for 2024 is the indoor Christmas Market at Blackburns Farm near Lytham St Annes. Visit craftyvintage.com

Aberdeen, Scotland

When: November 14 – December 31

The Quad

Light up dark nights with a stroll along a glittering new light trail, the highlight of this Scottish city’s festive celebrations. Afterwards, delve into the Quad, a festive market held in the quadrangle at Marischal College, which will be transformed into a glittering wonderland with wooden chalets selling drinks, produce and high-quality artisanal crafts. Independent traders to look out for include Very Spexy, masters at welding unique piece of jewellery, and Stinky Beasties, makers of top treats for pets. Visit visitabdn.com

King’s Cross, London

When: November 21 – December 22

Christmas at King’s Cross (John Sturrock)

At times overwhelming, the big smoke is a Mecca for festive shoppers. Narrow down the choice of what’s on offer by heading to some of the specially curated Christmas events. Celebrating the capital’s cosmopolitan, multi-ethnic make-up, King’s Cross will be hosting several globally themed markets honouring Christmas traditions around the globe. Shop for Mexican clothing, jewellery and crafts serenaded by a cumbia band (November 29-December 1) and indulge in pan-Asian homeware and food at a Shōtengai event (December 12-15). Visit kingscross.co.uk