Guide to Tunisia: Winter sun and historic sights to savour on North Africa’s Mediterranean coast

A camel awaits its next passenger outside the the Roman amphitheatre at El Jem in Tunisia

STAR WARS may have been set in ‘a galaxy far, far away’, but many of its most memorable scenes were filmed right here on terra firma in Tunisia.

The North African country’s arid landscapes doubled for the desert planet of Tatooine, named for the southern Tunisian town of Tataouine.

Indeed, the Tunisian national flag’s distinctive red crescent and five-pointed star became the insignia on Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing helmet during the climactic space battle.

However, a more recently released blockbuster was at the forefront of my mind during a three-day visit to Enfidha in Tunisia with EasyJet and EasyJet Holidays: Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, which utilised the ruins of the Roman amphitheatre in the town of El Jem to help bring its Oscar-winning swords and sandals epic to the screen.

Camel rides are available outside the Ampitheatre of El Jem

SHADOWS AND DUST

It’s an obvious line, but this really is a ‘gem’ in Tunisia’s crown as a tourist destination. Constructed almost 2,000 years ago, the amphitheatre at El Jem is the third largest coliseum built by the Roman Empire, which ruled the region between the 1st century BC until the 5th century AD.

Efforts are well underway to rebuild one half of this grand sandstone structure, which attracts three million tourists every year – the majority of whom don’t miss the opportunity to strike their best Russell Crowe “are you not entertained?” pose for the camera while roaming its dusty arena floor.

David Roy at the Ampitheatre of El Jem

Visitors are also free to climb up into the stands where 30,000-strong crowds once bayed for blood, before descending into the atmospheric gloom of the underground chambers beneath, where real-life gladiators, animals and slaves were chained prior to being thrust into deadly combat-as-entertainment.

David Roy at the Ampitheatre of El Jem in Tunisia

It’s proper goosebumps stuff to actually be standing where such blood-curdling mayhem once took place, making this most historic of sites a must-visit for anyone considering a holiday in Tunisia – and you’ll even be able to tick ‘camel riding’ off your bucket list while there, courtesy of a friendly hump-for-hire stationed just outside.

In the rebuilt section of the stands at the Ampitheatre of El Jem

CLOSER THAN YOU THINK

While Tunisia’s sun-baked sands might seem as ‘far, far away’ as Tatooine, especially at the tail-end of a chilly winter in Northern Ireland, it’s actually just a three-and-a-half hour flight away with EasyJet’s year-around direct route to Enfidha-Hammamet Airport on the east coast.

Daytime temperatures range from the high teens to the mid-20s from November to February, making Tunisia a serious winter break contender, and a stay at one of the area’s many four and five-star resort hotels in Hammamet, Monastir or Sousse will allow you to relax and unwind by the pool or Med when not sampling the abundance of history and culture on offer.

PREMIUM LUXURY

I stayed at the four-star One Resort Premium in Hammamet, a short drive from the airport, on an all-inclusive basis.

This recently renovated property boasts its own spa, beach, Padel courts and three swimming pools, including a dedicated children’s pool.

The One Resort Premium complex in Hammamet

All 226 rooms are spacious and well-appointed, some featuring swim-up pools ideal for an early-morning dip, others including balconies equipped with a spa-bath.

Some rooms at One Resort Premium feature a swim-up pool

Guests will never go hungry thanks to a choice of three à la carte restaurants and a 24-hour snack bar.

Meat-lovers should proceed directly to the Brazilian-themed Fodo de Chao, a churrasqueria which will keep your plate stacked with all manner of mouth-watering charcoal-grilled fare until you’re at risk of busting a gut.

While you could certainly just eat, snooze, swim and sunbathe your days away on a Tunisian holiday, the country has so much more to offer.

TILES FOR MILES

Proceed directly to the National Museum of Bardo in the nearby capital city of Tunis for a deeper dive into Tunisian history.

The Bardo Museum in Tunisia

Based in a former palace dating back to the 14th century, the museum is home to a treasure trove of ancient mosaics harvested from the floors and walls of Roman ruins around the country, along with all kinds of other fascinating artefacts excavated from important archaeological sites.

Exploring the Bardo Museum

SPLASH AND BURN

Another outdoor highlight of my trip involved a drive across the causeway leading to the eastern shore of Tunis Bay where yet more atmospheric, Roman-derived history awaited in Carthage.

The Baths of Antonius in Carthage

Founded by the Phoenicians, the ancient city state of Carthage was once home to the great Carthaginian military leader, Hannibal, who famously crossed the Alps to defeat the Romans on their own turf. Always ones to hold a grudge, the Roman Empire eventually conquered Carthage in 146 BC, destroying it in the process before rebuilding it, Roman-style.

David Roy explores the Baths of Antonius in Carthage

Situated right beside Tunis Bay and named for Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, the Baths of Antoninus were the largest Roman thermae in all of Africa - and the largest beyond Italy itself - just one reason why Carthage was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1979.

Exploring the Baths of Antonius in Carthage

Today, visitors can wander through the rubble of the basement level of this once grand multi-storey wash house and gymnasium. Smashed marble columns, engraved tablets and collapsed staircases abound, and there’s an atmospheric hush about the place which better allows you to contemplate these casually preserved monuments to one of the great fallen empires.

A Punic Necropolis has been uncovered near the Baths of Antonius in Carthage

A Punic necropolis has also been unearthed just beside the Baths of Antonius, offering a window into Tunisia’s pre-Roman past, while just up the road to the north lies a noteworthy tourist attraction of a rather more modern kind.

SAID AND SEEN

Sidi Bou Said in Tunisia

Dubbed ‘the Sardinia of Tunisia’, the whitewashed walls and cobbled streets of the picturesque village Sidi Bou Said can be found just up the coast from the Presidential Palace of Carthage on the hillside above Carthage, overlooking the Gulf of Tunis and the Mediterranean beyond.

The cobbled streets of Sidi Bou Said in Tunisia

French millionaires have apparently bought up the majority of the stylish, Bougainvillea-draped homes in this artsy, Mediterranean-style village where the cheapest apartment is valued at £1m.

Apparently, such jet-setters don’t mind paying a premium to live in one of Tunisia’s tourist hotspots, where coachloads of visitors traipse up and down the cobbles each day to check out the panoramic views and size-up the arts and crafts on offer from local makers.

Colourful Tunisian pottery on sale in Sidi Bou Said

BEST PRICE

Those who enjoy the art of the deal and want souvenirs and/or gifts with an authentic local flavour should head back into Tunis to visit Souk El Attarine in the Medina of Tunis.

Another Unesco World Heritage Site, it’s overflowing with perfumeries, jewellers, clothiers, spice emporiums and handcrafted goods of all kinds, each seemingly equipped with its own cat.

Inside a shop in the Souk El Attarine in Tunisia

These moggies happily laze and roam at their leisure throughout this traditional retail sprawl, which includes cafes and street food outlets.

Cats in the Souk El Attarine

Once you’re all haggled-out, exit the Medina and set off on foot for some fresh air along the city streets which represent Tunisia’s more recent colonial past.

Pass beneath the Bab el Bhara, aka the Porte De France, for a stroll along Avenue De France (are you sensing a theme here?) towards the wide boulevard and terrifying roundabout of Avenue Habib Bourguiba - dubbed ‘the Tunisian Champs-Élysées’ - and you may briefly feel like you’ve somehow slipped through a portal into Paris.

David Roy at the Bab el Bhar

However, this North African destination’s unique character and charm make it a world of its own.

You might come for the sunshine, but Tunisia has so much more colour, culture and history to soak up.

